LSU Splits Dual Meet; Men Win, MacNeil Breaks Two School Records

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The LSU swimming and diving team split the dual meet competition against South Carolina Saturday inside Carolina Natatorium with the men winning 157-143 and the women falling 138.5-161.5.

Maggie MacNeil, who previously broke two LSU records at the tri-team meet with Vanderbilt and Tulane, clocked two more record-breaking times Saturday. In the 50-yard freestyle, she touched the wall first with a time of 21.90, breaking Amanda Kendall’s time by two-tenths of a second.

MacNeil’s second school record of the meet came in the 100-yard fly. She broke former Tiger Haylee Knight’s time of 51.71 with a time of 50.84. With her time, MacNeil is the first woman in NCAA history to clear 51 seconds in a practice suit.

For the victorious men, LSU’s most recent national champion Brooks Curry grabbed two individual wins with an additional victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Curry competed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with respective times of 19.45 and 43.25. Additionally, Curry anchored the second-place squad in the 200-yard medley relay with a split of 19.33.

Including Curry’s performance, Joel Thompson picked up the win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:39.87 and Mitch Mason nabbed two wins in both breaststroke events. Griffin Curtis, a steady freshman entering his second season with the Tigers, touched the wall first in the 200-yard back with a time of 1:47.86.

LSU freshman Pawel Uryniuk also picked up an impressive win in the 100-yard fly with a time of 49.61.

Behind MacNeil’s second straight record-breaking performance, the LSU women closed out the hard-fought dual meet with a couple of individual wins. Allison Tomsuden picked up the win in the 1000-yard free with a time of 10:15.82 and Sofia Sartori added to her collection of wins in her young career for the 200-yard fly. Sartori finished in first place with a time of 2:00.03.

In the backend of the meet, Jenna Bridges won the 500-yard free with a time of 4:57.17 and Hannah Womer came out the victor in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:03.51.

On the boards, Chiara Pellacani and Helle Tuxen both grabbed top-2 finishes. Pellacani claimed second on three-meter with a score of 350.03 and Tuxen nabbed second on one-meter with a score of 304.50. For the men, Zayne Danielewicz finished in second place on one-meter with a score of 328.28 and Adrian Abadia claimed third on three-meter with a score of 333.90.

The Tigers return to action on Oct. 15 when they travel to Denver, Colo., to take on Denver and Air Force. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. CT next Saturday at the El Pomar Natatorium.