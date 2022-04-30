LSU Basketball Signs Five-Star Small Forward Tyrell Ward

BATON ROUGE – The recruiting success of new LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and coaching staff continued Saturday as the school athletics department confirmed the signing papers of five-star small forward Tyrell Ward of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Ward, 6-7, 185, played at DeMatha Catholic High School where he averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Ward is rated a five-star prospect and rated No. 23 in the Rivals150 by Rivals.com and he is ranked 34th in the ESPN100 and 34th in the 247Sports.com composite ratings. He is the No. 11 small forward in the Class of 2022.

“It is another special day in Baton Rouge as we welcome Tyrell Ward to the LSU family,” said Coach McMahon. “Tyrell is a very skilled guard at 6-7 who can score the ball at all three levels. We love his three-point shooting combined with unique ability to finish at the rim in a variety of ways. Tyrell has a great basketball IQ and is passionate about becoming the best player he can be. We can’t wait to coach him at LSU.”

Ward played for Boo Williams’ EYBL team based in Virginia and averaged 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. He was a 2021 Peach Jam all-second team selection.

Ward is the third prep signee in the spring signing period along with Jalen Reed of Jackson, Mississippi (Southern California Academy) and Corneilous Williams of Meridian, Mississippi (Combine Academy).

The Tigers also have two returning scholarship players in junior Mwani Wilkinson and sophomore Justice Williams.

LSU has also signed from the transfer portal Kendal Coleman of Northwestern State, Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal of Murray State, Cam Hayes of North Carolina State and Derek Fountain of Mississippi State.