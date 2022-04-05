Football to Host Pro Timing Day on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

Coverage of LSU’s Pro Day will be featured on ESPN, SEC Network and NFL Network. Former LSU standout and NFL Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark will be on site providing analysis and interviews with coaches and players.

Fans can follow along with real-time results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the event.

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. CT with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.

A total of 16 former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day tomorrow.

2022 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

DE Andre Anthony

PK/P Avery Atkins

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Austin Deculus

DB Darren Evans

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

DB Cordale Flott

OL Chasen Hines

OL Ed Ingram

WR Jontre Kirklin

DB Cam Lewis

DT Glen Logan

C Liam Shanahan

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

PK Cade York

TE Jamal Pettigrew

2022 LSU Pro Day – Schedule of Events for Wednesday, April 6

10 a.m. Player Measurements (Team Room)

Combine Testing (Indoor Practice Facility)

• Vertical Jump

• Broad Jump

• Bench Press

On-Field Testing (Indoor Practice Facility)

• 40-yard dash

• Pro Agility Drill

• 3-Cone Drill

• 60-yard shuttle (skill players)

Individual Position Workouts (Indoor Practice Facility)

2 p.m. Post-Workout Interviews (Indoor Practice Facility)