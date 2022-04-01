Track & Field Opens Outdoor Home Schedule With Battle On The Bayou

Baton Rouge, La. – Following a span of 15 days on the road out of the last 24, the LSU track and field team will host four home meets in the month of April including the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday April 2 at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

April will feature five track meets for the Tigers in the last month of the outdoor regular season before postseason action begins in mid-May with the SEC Championships in Oxford, Miss. LSU home meets will be on the weekends of April 2, April 9 (Joe May Invitational), April 23 (LSU Alumni Gold), and April 30 (LSU Invitational), while the lone road trip is April 15-16 as the Tigers will split to two meets – Mt. SAC Relays (Walnut, Calif.) and Tom Jones Memorial (Gainesville, Fla.).

Admission to all LSU home track and field meets is free. Saturday’s action for the main part of the meet runs from 1-3:45 p.m. CT. LSU’s first athlete in competition will be Brock Meyer in the pole vault at 11:30 a.m. A full competition guide for the Tigers can be viewed at the link above.

Sean Burrell, a member of The Bowerman Watch List, is set to make his outdoor individual debut this weekend. He’s set to run the open 400 meter dash at 1:55 p.m. Favour Ofili will also run her first individual race of the outdoor season after finishing second in the 200 meter dash at the NCAA indoor meet a few weeks back. Ofili has looked strong the last two weeks as the anchor of LSU’s 4×100 meter relay squad, so a fast time in the 100 meter dash (2 p.m.) might be in store for the youthful sprinter from Nigeria.

Leah Phillips, a 2022 NCAA Indoor First Team All-American in the 60 meter hurdles, will open up in the 100 meter hurdles this weekend after a few weekends of relay work to start the outdoor season. Alia Armstrong, the reigning USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week, will give it a go in the 200 meter dash for some endurance work.

LSU will have seven women’s entries into the 1,500 meter run that goes off at 1:10 p.m. Lorena Rangel, Sara Funderburk, Katy-Ann McDonald, and Alicia Stamey will be the ones to watch. Rangel owns the No. 4 time in LSU history in the event with her PR of 4:19.98 that she ran in 2021.

Da’Marcus Fleming, currently ranked No. 9 in the NCAA with a career best of 10.21 in the 100 meters, will be double dipping on Saturday with the 100 meter dash at 2:10 p.m. and the 200 meter dash at 2:55 p.m. Indoor school record holder in the mile, Davis Bove, will run his first ever 3,000 meter steeplechase at 12:45 p.m., and four-time All-American Amber Anning will open up her individual account in the outdoor 400 meter dash for the 2022 outdoor season at 1:50 p.m.

Numerous LSU alumni will also be competing. Mikiah Brisco, the 2022 world silver medalist in the 60 meter dash, will be competing in the 200 meter dash. Tokyo Olympians Aleia Hobbs and Vernon Norwood will be opening up their individual accounts outdoors; Hobbs will run her premier event, the 100 meter dash, while Norwood will get some speed work in the 200 meter dash. The Tiger Olympian 4×100 meter relay is set to feature Brisco, Hobbs, Quanesha Burks, and Lolo Jones.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The first edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Ratings Index came out on Monday. The LSU women start the season off No. 3, and the LSU men are No. 8.

LSU Top 10 Marks

Two weeks into the outdoor season and nine LSU all-time top 10 marks have been registered by the Tigers this year. It’s a must to start with Lisa Gunnarsson who bettered her own school record in the pole vault with a lifetime best clearance of 15’ 3” (4.65 meters) to become equal to the No. 4 performer in outdoor collegiate history. Tzuriel Pedigo launched the jav a school record distance of 253’ 9” (77.34 meters) on his sixth and final attempt at the Texas Relays to better his previous school record as well.

The women’s distance medley relay of Lorena Rangel, Amber Anning, Michaela Rose, and Katy-Ann McDonald ran a time of 11:02.45 to shatter the previous LSU record at the Texas Relays; it was a record that had stood since 1985. The foursome of Hannah Carroll, McDonald, Rose, and Rangel combined to clock a time of 8:34.54 in the 4×800 meter relay to register the No. 8 time in LSU history.

Distance runners Addison Stevenson and Doria Martingayle have inserted themselves amongst the top 10 best to ever do it at LSU in their respective disciplines. Stevenson ran a 10:27.92 in the 3,000 meter steeplechase to become the fourth best in LSU history, while Martingayle clocked a 5,000 meter time of 17:14.42 to rank No. 7 at LSU.

Nyagoa Bayak cleared an outdoor personal best of 5’ 11.50” (1.82 meters) to move up to No. 7 on the LSU list, and Amber Hart launched the shot 51’ 10” (15.80 meters) to elevate her status to the No. 5 shot putter in the LSU record book. Eli Gaughan has PR’d at both meets in the javelin and has moved up into the No. 10 spot after a throw of 229’ 8” (70.00 meters) at the Texas Relays.

