USTFCCCA Rankings – March 28, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released the first set of national rankings for the 2022 outdoor season on Monday afternoon. The LSU women start the season in the No. 3 slot, and the LSU men have earned a No. 8 ranking two weeks into the outdoor season.

The Tigers have started off outdoor season strong with a total of 12 NCAA top 10 marks through the first two weeks of the season. National leads have been registered by Alia Armstrong (100m hurdles), Eric Edwards Jr. (110m hurdles), and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault). Gunnarsson cleared a bar of 15’ 3” (4.65 meters) in the pole vault at the Texas Relays, while Armstrong (12.33) and Edwards Jr. (13.24) ran wind aided marks in the hurdles at Texas for their national leads.

Tzuriel Pedigo set the school record in the javelin with a tremendous heave of 253’ 9” (77.34 meters) at the Texas Relays to rank No. 2 nationally, and the LSU women’s 4×100 meter relay of Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Favour Ofili check in No. 2 nationally with a time of 42.97. A full list of LSU’s other athletes/relays ranked inside the national top 10 can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Sean Dixon-Bodie – No. 4 – Triple Jump – 53’ 0.25” (16.16m)

Nyagao Bayak – No. 5 – High Jump – 5’ 11.50” (1.82m)

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 5 – High Jump – 5’ 11.50” (1.82m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 5 – 3:31.66

Men’s 4x400m Relay – No. 7 – 3:04.78

Jake Norris – No. 9 – Hammer Throw – 223’ 2” (68.03m)

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 9 – 100 Meters – 10.20

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 8 – March 28