Nine Tigers Advance to Friday Finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nine LSU athletes advanced to Friday finals at the 2022 SEC Championships highlighted by Mitch Mason’s 100-yard breaststroke ‘A’ final qualifying time of 52.51 inside the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

The Tigers return to action at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday to compete in the finals for the penultimate day of the five-day conference meet.

IN THE POOL

To start the morning prelim session, Hannah Bellina and Jenna Bridges qualified for the ‘C’ final in the 200-yard fly with respective times of 1:58.56 and 1:58.65. Reagan Sweeney narrowly missed joining them in the ‘C’ final but finished in 28th place with a time of 1:59.84, which was almost three seconds faster than her seed time.

For the men in the 200-fly, Gavin Rogers finished in 27th place with a time of 1:46.99, which sits at No. 10 on LSU’s all-time top-10 list for the event. Julian Norman recorded a personal record and placed 34th with a time of 1:48.54, while David Boylan also recorded a PR with a time of 1:48.78, finishing in 36th place. Ryan Warmbier finished in 39th place with a time of 1:50.26, also a personal best.

In the 100-yard back, Sarah Grace Thompson finished in 38th place for the women with a time of 56.10. For the men, Griffin Curtis and Nicholas Toepfer qualified for the ‘C’ final with respective placements of 20th and 23rd. Curtis finished with a time of 47.50 and Toepfer had a time of 48.45. James Henderson and Kevin Glenn rounded out the Tigers’ finish on the event with Henderson finishing in a tie for 26th place and Glenn placing 29th. Henderson had a time of 48.62 and Glenn had a time of 48.71.

For the 100-yard breaststroke, Emilie Boll and Abby Maoz qualified for the evening session. Boll, who qualified for the ‘B’ final, finished in 11th place for the prelim session with a time 1:00.03. Her time currently sits at No. 6 on the all-time LSU list for the event. Maoz qualified for the ‘C’ final with an 18th-place finish and a time of 1:01.09.

To close out the 100-breast results, Jadyn Jannasch finished in 34th place with a time of 1:02.47, Allie McDaid placed 37th with a time of 1:03.04 and Maddie Clifton claimed 40th place with a time of 1:03.78.

For the men, Aaron Parrott finished in 24th place to qualify for the ‘C’ final with a time of 54.58.

ON THE BOARDS

LSU diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez qualified for his third final at the 2022 SEC Championships with his third place finish in the platform prelims. He had a final score of 391.05.

Additionally, Adrian Abadia and Zayne Danielewicz both earned points for LSU’s overall score. Abadia finished in 18th place with a score of 277.40 and Danielewicz claimed 23rd place with a score of 240.95.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday, February 18

200 Fly

100 Back

100 Breaststroke

Men’s Platform

LIVE VIDEO

The SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will be streamed on the SEC Network+.



LIVE STATS

Diving: lsul.su/3uKcEJy

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile