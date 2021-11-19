LSU Sends 31 to Friday Night Finals in Art Adamson Invitational

TEXAS – Six LSU swimmers qualified for the ‘A’ final on the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational, while the diving Tigers qualified at least one for Friday night finals. Three-meter prelims for the men are set to begin at 1:15 p.m. CT at the Texas Diving Invitational.

Swimming will return to action Friday night for finals at 5:30 p.m. CT.

IN THE POOL

To start the morning off, five Tigers qualified for Friday’s finals in the 200-yard back. For the women, Sarah Grace Thompson set a personal best with a time of 1:59.50, placing ninth, which qualified her for the ‘B’ final. Maddie Clifton qualified for the ‘C’ final. On the men’s side, Griffin Curtis qualified for the ‘A’ final after placing fifth with a time of 1:45.12 and jumped into the top-10 on the All-Time LSU list. Kevin Glenn placed 15th, which qualified him for the ‘B’ final with a 1:47.31 time. James Henderson and Nick Toepfer qualified for the ‘C’ final.

In the 100-yard free, LSU set nine personal records and qualified 13 for the finals. For the women, Katarina Milutinovich and Natalie Kucsan both qualified for the ‘A’ final, placing second and eighth, respectively, with times of 49.15 and 50.41. Reagan Osborne qualified for the ‘B’ final, placing 12th with a time of 50.78. Sasha Ramey and Peyton Curry qualified for the ‘C’ final, while Megan Braman and Maddie Howell qualified for the ‘D’ final.

For the men in the 100-yard free, Brooks Curry qualified for the ‘A’ final after placing second with a time of 42.86. His time put him in sole possession of second place on the All-Time Top-10 list in the event. His time from this meet only sits behind his 2021 NCAA Championship time of 41.77. Jack Jannasch and Emil Hassling qualified for the ‘C’ final, while Spencer Adrian, Joel Thompson and Nick Toepfer qualified for the ‘D’ final.

In the 200-yard breaststroke, Jadyn Jannasch placed seventh with a time of 2:15.71, which qualified her for the ‘A’ final. Abby Maoz, Emilie Boll, Allie McDaid and Zoe Mekus all qualified for the ‘C’ final. For the men, Mitch Mason and Aaron Parrott qualified for the ‘B’ final with times of 1:59.13 and 2:00.84. Mason placed ninth and Parrott placed 13th.

For the 200-yard fly, Jenna Bridges placed third to earn a spot in the ‘A’ final with a time of 1:59.01. Hannah Bellina and Osborne both qualified for the ‘B’ final with times of 2:01.18 and 2:02.77. For the men, Gavin Rogers qualified for the ‘B’ final with a time of 1:49.34. David Boylan and Julian Norman qualified for the ‘C’ final and Ryan Warmbier qualified for the ‘D’ final.

ON THE BOARDS

The LSU diving team competed in Day Two at the Texas Diving Invitational, where the women competed in the prelims for the one-meter springboard.

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant qualified for the final Friday night with a score of 291.10. Maggie Buckley placed 16th with a score of 238.50 and Anne Tuxen placed 18th with a score of 232.15.

The three-meter prelims are set to begin at 1:15 p.m. CT.