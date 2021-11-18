LSU Prepares for Finals in Day Two of Art Adamson Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming team returned to action Thursday morning to compete in the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational. The Tigers qualified 26 swimmers for the finals Thursday night.

LSU and the Art Adamson field of six teams will compete in the finals at 5:30 p.m. CT. To watch the finals, download the ESPN app and stream the competition live.

IN THE POOL

To start the day off, Jolee Liles qualified for the ‘A’ final in the 400-yard IM with a time of 4:17.18, while Kylie Bennett placed 19th and qualified for the ‘C’ final with a time of 4:32.53. For the men in the same event, LSU qualified three swimmers for the ‘B’ final. Isak Vikstrom took 10th place with a time of 3:54.31, Joel Thompson placed 13th with a time of 3:55.38 and David Boylan nabbed 14th place with a time of 3:55.42. Julian Norman will compete in the ‘C’ final after swimming a 3:59.85.

For the 100-yard fly, nine Tigers qualified for a final. Jenna Bridges qualified for the ‘B’ final after placing 12th with a time of 54.78, while Maddie Howell, Hannah Bellina, Sasha Ramey and Natalie Kucsan qualified for the ‘C’ final. On the men’s side, Griffin Curtis, Michael Petro and Tommy Spradley all qualified for the ‘C’ final.

In the 200-yard free, 12 LSU swimmers earned a spot in a final. Katarina Milutinovich qualified for the ‘A’ final with a time of 1:47.48. Four Tigers including Reagan Osborne, Bellina, Peyton and Liles qualified for the ‘B’ final. Osborne placed 10th with a time of 1:49.78, Bellina nabbed 13th place with a time of 1:50.12 and Liles placed 14th with a time of 1:50.43. Peyton placed 15th with a time of 1;50.81.

To round out the qualifiers, Allison Tomsuden qualified for the ‘C’ final, while Johannah Cangelosi and Reagan Sweeney qualified for the ‘D’ final.

For the men in the 200-yard free, Joel Thompson, Emil Hassling and Spencer Adrian qualified for the ‘B’ final. Joel placed 12th with a time of 1:38.19; Hassling finished 10th with a time of 1:37.90 and Adrian placed 16th with a time of 1:38.97. Ryan Warmbier placed 21st with a time of 1:39.33 to qualify for the ‘C’ final.

Nine Tigers qualified for a final in the 100-yard breaststroke. For the women, Emilie Boll, Abby Maoz and Jadyn Jannasch all earned a spot in the ‘B’ final. Boll placed 10th with a time of 1:02.61, Maoz finished 11th with a time of 1:02.65 and Jadyn claimed 14th place with a time of 1:03.32. Zoe Mekus and Allie McDaid qualified for the ‘C’ final. For the men, Mitch Mason earned a spot in the ‘A’ final by placing seventh with a time of 53.47, and Aaron Parrott claimed a spot in the ‘B’ final after placing 11th with a time of 53.91. Jack Jannasch and Hassling qualified for the ‘C’ final.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Milutinovich qualified for her second ‘A’ final of the day and Brooks qualified for the ‘A’ final in the only event he participated in. Milutinovich placed fourth with a time of 54.07 and Brooks finished second with a time of 47.04. Four Tigers earned a spot in the ‘B’ final including Brittany Thompson, Curtis, Kevin Glenn, and James Henderson. Brittany finished in 15th place with a time of 55.44. Curtis nabbed 10th place with a time of 48.71, Glenn finished in 13th place with a time of 49.02 and Henderson placed 14th with a time of 49.17.

Peyton, Sarah Grace, Clifton and Toepfer all qualified for ‘C’ final.