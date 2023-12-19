LSU Gold
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Football
The List

Refresh this page for the latest LSU Football Signees during the 2023-24 Early Signing Period starting Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Gabriel Reliford

Defensive End | 6-3 | 262 | FR
  • at 7:15 a.m. CT
CJ Jackson

Linebacker | 6-4 | 214 | FR
  • at 7:45 a.m. CT
Ethan Calloway

Offensive Tackle | 6-7 | 325 | FR
  • at 7:50 a.m. CT
Colin Hurley

Quarterback | 6-1 | 217 | FR
  • at 7:55 a.m. CT
Jelani Watkins

Wide Receiver | 5-10 | 158 | FR
  • at 8:05 a.m. CT
Kylan Billiot

Wide Receiver | 6-3 | 186 | FR
  • at 8:10 a.m. CT
Davhon Keys

Linebacker | 6-0 | 219 | FR
  • at 8:15 a.m. CT
Weston Davis

Offensive Tackle | 6-6 | 282 | FR
  • at 8:20 a.m. CT
Ory Williams

Offensive Tackle | 6-8 | 297 | FR
  • at 8:30 a.m. CT
PJ Woodland

Cornerback | 5-11 | 155 | FR
  • at 8:40 a.m. CT
Michael Turner

Wide Receiver | 6-1 | 142 | FR
  • at 8:45 a.m. CT
Bernard Causey III

Cornerback | 6-0 | 157 | FR
  • at 8:50 a.m. CT
Xavier Atkins

Linebacker | 6-0 | 194 | FR
  • at 8:55 a.m. CT
Dashawn McBryde

Safety | 6-3 | 192 | FR
  • at 9:00 a.m. CT
Ahmad Breaux

Defensive End | 6-3 | 250 | FR
  • at 9:10 a.m. CT
Tylen Singleton

Linebacker | 6-1 | 208 | FR
  • at 9:15 a.m. CT
Jo Cryer

Offensive Line | 6-3 | 294 | FR
  • at 9:20 a.m. CT
Joel Rogers

Safety | 6-0 | 184 | FR
  • at 9:25 a.m. CT
Khayree Lee Jr.

Offensive Line | 6-6 | 300 | FR
  • at 9:40 a.m. CT
Wallace Foster IV

Cornerback | 5-10 | 168 | FR
  • at 9:45 a.m. CT
Aeron Burrell

Placekicker | 6-2 | 181 | FR
  • at 10:00 a.m. CT
Caden Durham

Running Back | 5-9 | 195 | FR
  • at 10:05 a.m. CT
Kolaj Cobbins

Linebacker | 6-3 | 215 | FR
  • at 10:05 a.m. CT
De'Myrion Johnson

Defensive Tackle | 6-1 | 291 | FR
  • at 10:05 a.m. CT
Trey'Dez Green

Tight End | 6-7 | 226 | FR
  • at 10:10 a.m.
Shone Washington

Defensive Tackle | 6-4 | 304 | RSO
  • at 11:35 a.m. CT
Ju'Juan Johnson

Cornerback | 6-0 | 194 | FR
  • at 12:55 p.m. CT

Transfers

Check back on this page for the latest LSU Football Transfer Signees

News & Video

LSU Signs 25 On First Day Of Early Signing Period
LSU Signs 25 On First Day Of Early Signing Period

2023 LSU Football

