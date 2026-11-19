BATON ROUGE – The No. 25 LSU Tigers rallied from a strong first half by ULM to get a 79-67 win Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are now 5-0 heading into a Noon game Saturday against Queens University in the Maravich Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.

ULM came out firing in the first half, hitting 15-of-31 shots, including 7-of-15 three-pointers in getting a three-point 39-36 advantage over the Tigers at halftime.

LSU made just 4-of-16 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and had seven first-half turnovers. The offense could never seem to get on track early as ULM played a lot of zone and was able to get some transition setups against the Tigers in the first 20 minutes in a game that saw 11 lead changes in the half.

The game went back and forth the first eight minutes of the second half as their were seven more lead changes and six ties in that period before the Tigers took the lead for good at 52-51 on two Michael Ruzic free throws.

RJ Luis Jr., making his season debut for the Tigers, made four free throws on LSU’s next two possessions to push the lead to five and it reached seven at 59-52 with 11:14 to play on a Abdi Bashir Jr., three-pointer.

ULM did not go away and cut the lead back to one, 59-58, at the 9:04 mark before LSU was able to widen the gap to double figures at 70-60 on a Skyy Clark three-pointer with 5:54 to play. LSU would lead by as much as 14 points in the final minute of play.

Four Tigers were in double figures with Clark hitting three treys in scoring a game high 17 points with Mo Dioubate adding 16 points. Bashir Jr., had three treys and 14 points and Luis Jr., had 11 points and a team co-best nine boards in 15 minutes. Donovan Dent had 10 assists for the fourth time this season in five games.

ULM, 2-6, was led by Phillip Tillman with 21 points, while Khalil London had 13 points.

ULM would shoot 40 percent for the game (24-of-60) after shooting just 9-of-29 in the second half and 0-of-9 from distance. LSU finished the game at 41.7 percent (25-of-60) with seven treys (7-of27). LSU was good at the line, 22-of-27 (81.5 percent).

The Tigers had a 41-35 advantage in rebounds and had 16 assists, but 15 turnovers for the game. ULM also turned it over 15 times, but the Warhawks had a decided 22-13 advantage in points off turnovers. LSU had 34 points in the paint and a 19-7 advantage in second chance points.

ULM would actually lead for 18:16 of the game, while the Tigers had the advantage for 15:29.

Saturday’s contest will be the final home game of the month of November as LSU will spend Thanksgiving week in Palm Springs, California for contests against Arizona and SMU.

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LSU vs. ULM Post Game Quotes

Nov. 18, 2026

LSU Head Coach Will Wade

OPENING STATEMENT

“Workmanlike win, give our guys credit for rallying in the second half. I didn't have us as ready to play as we needed to be. We weren't as prepared. Give Coach [Ryan] Cross and those guys credit; they played really hard. It was our first time we played against zone (defense) a lot this year, and they had that thing compact and very tight, so give them credit. We made some shots in the second half (and) we sped the game a little bit. I'm pleased to get the win, but we're certainty going to have to better here moving forward.”

On his message to the team at halftime…

"I just thought we played on our heels. They were more aggressive than we were and sometimes with the travel and short prep, we didn't play as sharp as we have been playing. It ultimately falls on me. I didn't have us as prepared as we needed to be, and we're going to turn the page. We need to be better because Queens is a really good team, an NCAA Tournament team. So, we have to get better these next couple days for Saturday."

On playing with the lack of three pointers…

“We shot 26% from three, so that's not going to get it done. Luckily, we made enough this weekend (against Gonzaga). When it's not falling, we got to be able to drive the ball, get the ball inside and get the ball around the rim. We did a better job at that (tonight). I thought Mo (Dioubate) was really good tonight. Mo does a lot of stuff that helps us win. 16 points, eight rebounds, and three offensive rebounds. (He) was good from the free throw line, so I thought he did some really nice things.”

LSU vs. ULM Post Game Quotes

LSU Players

Nov. 18, 2026

Forward Mo Dioubate

On LSU’s defensive halftime adjustments…

“First half, we didn’t play with a sense of urgency that we should have. We started off slow, weren’t as aggressive, and weren’t communicating well; Those are some of the things we talked about during halftime. We said we had to come out more aggressively and to be the team to initiate the aggressiveness. They were getting any shot they wanted and too comfortable on the court; We said that’s a problem. We know the team that we’re capable of [being]. We know our identity: mentally and physically dominant. I felt we started off slow on defense and too lackadaisical. The second half we turned it around.”

On his defensive aggression…

“The first two fouls I had, I was just trying to be overly aggressive. If I had a foul or not, I was just going to take it because I didn’t have any fouls at the time. I was just trying to show my physicality. We didn’t have that many fouls in this game, so those are just giveaway fouls to let them know I’m there.”

Guard Skyy Clark

On coming off the big win against Gonzaga…

“I think we were riding the last game a bit too high. Credit to ULM, they came in and played aggressive, confident, and hard. They had us on our heels for a minute, but we just have to take every game like it’s our last.”

On building chemistry playing together…

“Even the Gonzaga game, I feel like we didn’t play our best game, and that’s super exciting about this team. Once we really get into the flow of playing with each other, and we really lock in that chemistry, it’s going to be really hard to stop us.”

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ULM Head Coach Ryan Cross

Assessment of the team's performance…

“They’ve got a really talented team with some really talented players. Will (Wade) does a great job. I’ve got a lot of respect for them and where they're at. I thought we lost our nerve a bit in the second half in three areas: we didn’t (grab) defensive rebounds like we needed to, we didn’t block out with any physicality, and we missed some free throws. We got to the free throw line in the second half, and we just didn’t capitalize. I thought we really missed some plays at the rim. We got the ball to the rim; we just didn’t finish plays and didn’t capitalize and it’s disappointing. I just told the guys, in three of our losses thus far, we’re playing hard enough, but we’re not tough enough. We have to learn how to win. Winning takes real toughness, and we just didn’t have enough toughness in the last ten minutes of the game. Credit to LSU, they’re a very good team with a very talented roster. They’ve got experienced players with a lot of size, and ultimately a lot of times in these games that size, physicality and athleticism just wears on you. You have to have a veteran team that has real toughness. I thought we caught them on a good night."