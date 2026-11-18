BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics and the LSU Men’s Basketball team announced on Wednesday that Saturday’s game with Queens University at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will now be played at Noon.

The game was originally scheduled for a later tipoff, but due to scheduling accommodations, will be played earlier in the day to avoid conflict with the LSU at Tennessee football game at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media station 100.7 FM The Tiger in Baton Rouge) and streamed on SECN+.

LSU is still set to play tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. against ULM in the Maravich Center. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and fans can bring a food item to the upper concourse ticket windows beginning at 6 p.m. to be able to purchase tickets for $5.