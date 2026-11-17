BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team will play its first game since the first week of February 2022 as a ranked team on Wednesday as the 4-0 and 25th ranked Tigers host ULM at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 6 p.m. LSU students are admitted free of charge with a valid student ID. It is a double point night for student priority points with attendance and Thankful Tiger night with fans who bring a food item to the ticket windows to donate Wednesday night receiving a ticket for the game for $5.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and Jordy Hultberg (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM) and streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell.

LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP media and USA Today coaches’ poll on Monday after the Tigers, 81-80, road win at Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington.

The Tigers’ Donovan Dent hit a three-point field goal with 1.5 seconds to play to give LSU its first win over a ranked team since February 2024. It was also Will Wade’s 11th win against a ranked team while at LSU and his fifth on the road.

Dent, who was named SEC Player of the Week, had 23 points and 10 assists, his third points-assist double double of the season. He has averaged 16.0 points per game, 8.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game through LSU’s first four games.

Michael Ruzic, who also had a points-rebound double double against Gonzaga, is second on the team in scoring at 14.8 points a game and 8.5 rebounds a game.

ULM is 2-5 after a 118-81 win over Dallas Christian on Monday. Dayjaun Anderson led the Warhawks with 24 points. Ryan Cross is in his first year as the head coach at ULM. He came to Monroe from UAB, where he served as an assistant since the 2020-21 season. Cross is a former assistant at ULM (2012-20).

The Tigers are presently on a 23-game non-conference win streak at the Maravich Center, having won its last three games in the 2023-24 season, going a combined 17-0 over the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons and the three wins this season.

LSU is also trying for its 10th straight and its 38th win in its last 39 games against Louisiana universities. LSU last lost against an instate school was on Nov. 10, 2023 against Nicholls.

The Tigers play two at home this week, hosting Queen’s University of Charlotte, an NCAA participant a year ago, on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.