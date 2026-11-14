Tigers Post 8-3 Win over Southeastern Louisiana in Fall Baseball Exhibition

BATON ROUGE, La. --- LSU outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 8-3, in a 12-inning baseball exhibition game Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers capitalized on three SLU errors in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, and LSU extended the advantage to 3-0 in the fourth when shortstop Steven Milam delivered an two-run single.

LSU scored three runs in the eighth when centerfielder Jason Wachs launched a solo homer, designated hitter Lucas Nawrocki produced a sacrifice fly and catcher Omar Serna Jr. lined an RBI single.

The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning when second baseball Jack Ruckert smacked a two-run single.

LSU starting pitcher Cooper Williams fired two scoreless innings, and the Tigers’ relievers combined for 20 strikeouts over the next 10 innings.

Left-hander Jonah Aase recorded five strikeouts in two innings, and right-hander Jordan Martinez fired a perfect 12th inning with three strikeouts to highlight the Tigers’ bullpen outing.

LSU will continue its fall practice period with an intra-squad scrimmage at 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission and parking are free for Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Tigers open the 2027 regular-season on Friday, February 19, when they play host to Long Island in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

NOTABLE LSU STATS FRIDAY NIGHT VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Bino Watters 2-3, 2 BB

Jason Wachs 1-4, HR, RBI

Steven Milam 1-3, 2 RBI

Jack Ruckert 1-2, 2 RBI

Jonah Aase 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 Ks

Braydon Wisener 1 IP, 0 H, 3 Ks

Kaden Smith 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Jordan Martinez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks