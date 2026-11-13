Football Hosts Texas in Home Finale on Saturday in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE – No. 21 LSU returns to Tiger Stadium for its final home game of the 2026 regular season, hosting No. 6 Texas for a Saturday night in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will bring you the action on the radio.

Saturday will mark the first meeting in Tiger Stadium between LSU and Texas since 1953. It will also be the first meeting between the two programs since 2019, when Joe Burrow and the Tigers left Austin victorious, 45-38, paving the way for a historic national championship season.

“Our kids are excited,” said head coach Lane Kiffin. “We have a great team coming in with great players, with really challenging matchups in that. We get to play them here and that’s really exciting.”

The game will be the annual Senior Tribute / Senior Night game. Fans will also be given LED bracelets, sponsored by FMOL Health. In addition, Bert Jones – the Tigers’ first All-American QB in 1972 – will have his jersey retired at halftime. He joins Billy Cannon, Tommy Casanova, Jerry Stovall and Charles Alexander.

The first LSU quarterback to be named first-team all-America and the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Bert Jones will have his jersey retired on Saturday. https://t.co/0acV7TFiN7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2026

With No. 6 Texas coming to Tiger Stadium this week, LSU is scheduled to face three consecutive Top 10 teams in November for the first time in program history. Last week, the Tigers dropped a 31-13 decision to No. 5 Alabama. Next week, the Tigers travel to face Tennessee, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the CFP.

The Longhorns (7-2) are coming off a 34-20 road victory over No. 22 Missouri. Quarterback Arch Manning went 28-of-38 for 297 yards passing with three touchdowns. Running back Raleek Brown rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries. Jermaine Bishop Jr. recorded a touchdown to go along with 60 receiving yards. Emmett Mosley V led the team, though, with 85 yards on just five receptions.

Defensively, Texas has a strong pass-rush. Edge rusher Colin Simmons, who is expected to play Saturday after missing two games with an ankle injury, leads the team with 10.5 for the year. The Longhorns have 27 sacks as a unit.

“They are getting healthy at the right time,” Kiffin said. “If Colin Simmons plays, he’s one of the premiere players at any position in college football. These guys have done a great job, over the years, of signing great high school players, developing, and adding great portal players.”

Saturday will provide the Tigers will another prime opportunity in a November gauntlet of games. Through this season, LSU has fallen short by a slim margin when it has mattered most. Another top-10 opponent, Kiffin says, provides the team with a chance to make good on some shortcomings. No better place to do it than at home in front of the best fans in the country.

Tigers vs. Longhorns Saturday Night in Death Valley https://t.co/CG2eQBmDTB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2026

“The games that we’ve needed to finish we’ve gone 0-for-3,” Kiffin said. “The rest of them have been kind of easy games, as far as late in the game. Obviously, it’s been the inability to finish when you have the chance to finish on offense, defense and special teams.”

Fans can also get an all-access look into Coach Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge by watching The Difference, LSU Football's weekly docuseries on LSU+, following the Tigers all year long with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else. Start watching today.