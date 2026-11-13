Cross Country Women Finish Sixth at NCAA South Central Regional, Men Finish 21st

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU women’s cross-country finished sixth at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships with 197 points at the Watts Cross Country Course.

Leading the way in the final meet of the season for LSU was Edna Chepkemoi with a time of 19:40.5 to in the 6k. Chepkemoi finish in ninth with nine points, a good improvement from last year’s 15th-place finish with a time of 20:29.4.

In second for the Tigers and under the 20-second barrier with Chepkemoi was fellow Kenyan Abigael Chemnagei. The sophomore clocked a time of 19:56.7 to score 14 points in 14th place. Like Chepkemoi, this was a steady improvement in time from last year’s race where she finished with 20:22.8.

Rounding out the top five scorers for LSU were Micaela Villarreal in 31st, Maddie Gump in 71st, and Ahry Comer in 78th.

The top-25 finishers from regional meets are recognized as All-Region members by USTFCCCA. The two Tigers to earn the honor this weekend were Chepkemoi and Chemnagei.

The men’s side saw the Tigers finish 21st as a team with 541 points. Hugh Carlson led the way with a time of 31:21.7 to finish 48th.

Results – NCAA South Central Regional Championships

Women’s Team Scores

1. Arkansas – 51 pts

2. SMU – 109 pts

3. Stephen F. Austin – 113 pts

4. Tulane – 115 pts

5. Texas A&M – 155 pts

6. LSU – 197 pts

LSU Women’s 6k Times

9. Edna Chepkemoi – 19:40.5 (9 pts)

14. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:56.7 (14 pts)

31. Micaela Villarreal – 20:27.3 (28 pts)

71. Maddie Gump – 21:17.8 (68 pts)

78. Ahry Comer – 21:22.6 (75 pts)

102. Stella Junius – 21:45.9

137. Taylor Tarpley – 22:32.6

Men’s Team Scores

1. Tulane – 44 pts

2. Arkansas – 48 pts

3. Stephen F. Austin – 104 pts

4. Texas A&M – 126 pts

5. TCU – 160 pts

21. LSU – 541 pts

LSU Men’s 10k Times

48. Hugh Carlson – 31:21.7 (46 pts)

106. Jayden Williams – 32:47.8 (99 pts)

131. Findlay Belk – 34:11.2 (120 pts)

149. Jackson Burney – 36:27.0 (136 pts)

153. Gabe Tubbs – 37:17.6 (140 pts)

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