LSU Women Finish 10th at SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 14th

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The LSU women’s cross-country team finished 10th at the SEC XC Championships hosted at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, while the men ended the day with a 14th-place finish.

The LSU women’s team started off their postseason with a 10th-place finish and a total of 254 points in the SEC meet’s 6k.

Leading the way were Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Chemnagei clocked a time of 19:47.3 to score 21, while Chepkemoi clocked 19:49.9 to score 22. Not too far behind them was sophomore Micaela Villarreal with a personal-best time of 20:02.5 in 32nd.

The LSU men closed the meet with a 14th-place finish and a total of 418 points in the 8k. Hugh Carlson led the Tigers with a 79th-place finish and a time of 25:00.3.

LSU returns to action on Friday, November 13, when the Tigers travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the NCAA South Central Regional.

Results – SEC XC Championships

Women’s Team Scores

No. 9 Alabama - 48 No. 4 Florida - 80 No. 11 South Carolina – 1310 No. 17 Missouri - 138 Arkansas - 161 Kentucky - 180 Oklahoma - 195 Vanderbilt - 207 Tennessee – 232 LSU - 254 Auburn – 266 Georgia – 290 Texas A&M – 301 Ole Miss – 351 Mississippi State – 381 Texas – 464

LSU Women’s 6k Times

21. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:47.3 (21 pts)

22. Edna Chepkemoi - 19:49.9 (22 pts)

32. Micaela Villarreal – 20:02.5 (32 pts)

87. Ahry Comer – 21:04.9 (78 pts)

114. Maddie Gump – 21:37.3 (101 pts)

139. Stella Junius – 22:37.8

146. Taylor Tarpley – 22:56.8

148. Brynn Kelso – 23:37.1

Men’s Team Scores

No. 4 Alabama – 37 No. 7 Arkansas - 76 No. 9 Florida - 82 Missouri - 145 No. 18 Tennessee - 148 Ole Miss - 187 Kentucky - 199 Texas A&M - 215 Georgia - 226 Auburn – 250 Oklahoma – 271 Texas – 291 Vanderbilt – 320 LSU – 418

LSU Men’s 8k Times

79. Hugh Carlson – 25:00.3 (71 pts)

81. Jayden Williams – 25:52.8 (84 pts)

97. Findlay Belk – 26:21.8 (86 pts)

102. Jackson Burney – 28:16.7 (88 pts)

103. Gabe Tubbs – 29:06.2 (89 pts)

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