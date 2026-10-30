LSU Women Finish 10th at SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 14th

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The LSU women’s cross-country team finished 10th at the SEC XC Championships hosted at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, while the men ended the day with a 14th-place finish.
The LSU women’s team started off their postseason with a 10th-place finish and a total of 254 points in the SEC meet’s 6k.
Leading the way were Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Chemnagei clocked a time of 19:47.3 to score 21, while Chepkemoi clocked 19:49.9 to score 22. Not too far behind them was sophomore Micaela Villarreal with a personal-best time of 20:02.5 in 32nd.
The LSU men closed the meet with a 14th-place finish and a total of 418 points in the 8k. Hugh Carlson led the Tigers with a 79th-place finish and a time of 25:00.3.
LSU returns to action on Friday, November 13, when the Tigers travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the NCAA South Central Regional.
Results – SEC XC Championships
Women’s Team Scores
- No. 9 Alabama - 48
- No. 4 Florida - 80
- No. 11 South Carolina – 1310
- No. 17 Missouri - 138
- Arkansas - 161
- Kentucky - 180
- Oklahoma - 195
- Vanderbilt - 207
- Tennessee – 232
- LSU - 254
- Auburn – 266
- Georgia – 290
- Texas A&M – 301
- Ole Miss – 351
- Mississippi State – 381
- Texas – 464
LSU Women’s 6k Times
21. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:47.3 (21 pts)
22. Edna Chepkemoi - 19:49.9 (22 pts)
32. Micaela Villarreal – 20:02.5 (32 pts)
87. Ahry Comer – 21:04.9 (78 pts)
114. Maddie Gump – 21:37.3 (101 pts)
139. Stella Junius – 22:37.8
146. Taylor Tarpley – 22:56.8
148. Brynn Kelso – 23:37.1
Men’s Team Scores
- No. 4 Alabama – 37
- No. 7 Arkansas - 76
- No. 9 Florida - 82
- Missouri - 145
- No. 18 Tennessee - 148
- Ole Miss - 187
- Kentucky - 199
- Texas A&M - 215
- Georgia - 226
- Auburn – 250
- Oklahoma – 271
- Texas – 291
- Vanderbilt – 320
- LSU – 418
LSU Men’s 8k Times
79. Hugh Carlson – 25:00.3 (71 pts)
81. Jayden Williams – 25:52.8 (84 pts)
97. Findlay Belk – 26:21.8 (86 pts)
102. Jackson Burney – 28:16.7 (88 pts)
103. Gabe Tubbs – 29:06.2 (89 pts)
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