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LSU Women Finish 10th at SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 14thLSU Women Finish 10th at SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 14th

LSU Women Finish 10th at SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 14th

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The LSU women’s cross-country team finished 10th at the SEC XC Championships hosted at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, while the men ended the day with a 14th-place finish.

The LSU women’s team started off their postseason with a 10th-place finish and a total of 254 points in the SEC meet’s 6k.

Leading the way were Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Chemnagei clocked a time of 19:47.3 to score 21, while Chepkemoi clocked 19:49.9 to score 22. Not too far behind them was sophomore Micaela Villarreal with a personal-best time of 20:02.5 in 32nd.

The LSU men closed the meet with a 14th-place finish and a total of 418 points in the 8k. Hugh Carlson led the Tigers with a 79th-place finish and a time of 25:00.3.

LSU returns to action on Friday, November 13, when the Tigers travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the NCAA South Central Regional.

Results – SEC XC Championships

Women’s Team Scores

  1. No. 9 Alabama - 48
  2. No. 4 Florida - 80
  3. No. 11 South Carolina – 1310
  4. No. 17 Missouri - 138
  5. Arkansas - 161
  6. Kentucky - 180
  7. Oklahoma - 195
  8. Vanderbilt - 207
  9. Tennessee – 232
  10. LSU - 254
  11. Auburn – 266
  12. Georgia – 290
  13. Texas A&M – 301
  14. Ole Miss – 351
  15. Mississippi State – 381
  16. Texas – 464

LSU Women’s 6k Times

21. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:47.3 (21 pts)
22. Edna Chepkemoi - 19:49.9 (22 pts)
32. Micaela Villarreal – 20:02.5 (32 pts)
87. Ahry Comer – 21:04.9 (78 pts)
114. Maddie Gump – 21:37.3 (101 pts)
139. Stella Junius – 22:37.8
146. Taylor Tarpley – 22:56.8
148. Brynn Kelso – 23:37.1

Men’s Team Scores

  1. No. 4 Alabama – 37
  2. No. 7 Arkansas - 76
  3. No. 9 Florida - 82
  4. Missouri - 145
  5. No. 18 Tennessee - 148
  6. Ole Miss - 187
  7. Kentucky - 199
  8. Texas A&M - 215
  9. Georgia - 226
  10. Auburn – 250
  11. Oklahoma – 271
  12. Texas – 291
  13. Vanderbilt – 320
  14. LSU – 418

LSU Men’s 8k Times

79. Hugh Carlson – 25:00.3 (71 pts)
81. Jayden Williams – 25:52.8 (84 pts)
97. Findlay Belk – 26:21.8 (86 pts)
102. Jackson Burney – 28:16.7 (88 pts)
103. Gabe Tubbs – 29:06.2 (89 pts)

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