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Volleyball Hosts Missouri on SEC NetworkVolleyball Hosts Missouri on SEC Network

Volleyball Hosts Missouri on SEC Network

LSU will play its second televised match of the week when it hosts Missouri at noon CT Sunday on SEC Network.

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BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center for a noon CT matchup against Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 4, on SEC Network. Alex Loeb and Shelby Coppedge will have the call.

LSU (6-6, 1-2 SEC) trails Missouri (8-6, 1-1 SEC), 7-15, in the all-time series. LSU has won three of the last five meetings, but Missouri has won the last two matchups.

LSU has dropped its last two matches, including its first home SEC loss of the season against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The Tigers average 12.98 kills and 12.00 assists per set this season.

Defensively, LSU has established a strong identity, holding opponents to a .190 hitting percentage. The Fighting Tigers average 14.27 digs per set, which ranks second in the SEC, and 2.50 blocks per set, which ranks sixth in the league.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the conference and ranks among the top five nationally with 5.78 points and 5.10 kills per set. Robinson has recorded seven double-doubles this season and has totaled 250 kills, 35 blocks, including a team-high 11 solo blocks, and 10 aces.

Right side Camryn Jeffery has added 103 kills, averaging 2.51 kills per set, along with 23 blocks and one ace. Jeffery has recorded double-digit kills in five of LSU’s last seven matches.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones rounds out LSU’s top offensive producers with 80 kills this season while hitting .302. In three SEC matches, Jones has recorded 32 kills while hitting .443.

Jones has also been a force at the net with 44 blocks, averaging 0.96 per set. Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie leads LSU with 46 blocks and ranks fourth in the SEC with 1.31 blocks per set. Donaie has also recorded 53 kills while hitting .292 this season.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors LSU’s back row, averaging 3.82 digs per set with 187 total digs, which ranks eighth in the SEC. Brooks also leads the Tigers with 11 aces this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Missouri

Missouri has split its first two SEC matches of the season. After defeating Vanderbilt in four sets in Columbia, Mo., last week, Mizzou fell to Ole Miss in four sets. Missouri enters Sunday’s match with a 1-4 record on the road this season.

Missouri is hitting .267 as a team, averages 12.34 kills and has 81 total aces. MIZ allows opponents to hit .224, averaging 12.38 digs and 2.25 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Paige Felder leads Missouri with 2.69 kills per set and 129 total kills. She has also recorded 16 aces. Right side Grace O’Reilly, a left-handed hitter, is averaging 2.33 kills per set with 100 total kills.

Freshman middle blocker Eva Smith has recorded 55 kills while hitting .310 and leads Mizzou with 1.12 blocks per set and 57 total blocks. She has also added 13 aces.

Setter Nina Mandovic averages 6.64 assists per set in 28 sets played, while setter Sierra Dudley averages 4.96 assists per set and leads the team with 223 total assists. Dudley has also recorded 11 aces.

Libero Ainoah Cruz ranks second in the SEC with 4.72 digs per set and leads the league with 250 total digs this season.