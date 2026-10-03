Volleyball Hosts Missouri on SEC Network

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center for a noon CT matchup against Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 4, on SEC Network. Alex Loeb and Shelby Coppedge will have the call.

LSU (6-6, 1-2 SEC) trails Missouri (8-6, 1-1 SEC), 7-15, in the all-time series. LSU has won three of the last five meetings, but Missouri has won the last two matchups.

LSU has dropped its last two matches, including its first home SEC loss of the season against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The Tigers average 12.98 kills and 12.00 assists per set this season.

Defensively, LSU has established a strong identity, holding opponents to a .190 hitting percentage. The Fighting Tigers average 14.27 digs per set, which ranks second in the SEC, and 2.50 blocks per set, which ranks sixth in the league.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the conference and ranks among the top five nationally with 5.78 points and 5.10 kills per set. Robinson has recorded seven double-doubles this season and has totaled 250 kills, 35 blocks, including a team-high 11 solo blocks, and 10 aces.

Right side Camryn Jeffery has added 103 kills, averaging 2.51 kills per set, along with 23 blocks and one ace. Jeffery has recorded double-digit kills in five of LSU’s last seven matches.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones rounds out LSU’s top offensive producers with 80 kills this season while hitting .302. In three SEC matches, Jones has recorded 32 kills while hitting .443.

Jones has also been a force at the net with 44 blocks, averaging 0.96 per set. Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie leads LSU with 46 blocks and ranks fourth in the SEC with 1.31 blocks per set. Donaie has also recorded 53 kills while hitting .292 this season.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors LSU’s back row, averaging 3.82 digs per set with 187 total digs, which ranks eighth in the SEC. Brooks also leads the Tigers with 11 aces this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.