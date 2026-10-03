LSU Soccer Defeats Florida, 2-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU soccer earned a 2-1 road victory over Florida on Friday night at Donald R. Dizney Stadium, overcoming an early deficit behind two goals from senior forward Ava Galligan.

The Tigers (3-8-2, 1-3-1 SEC) fell behind in the 22nd minute when Florida's Zoe Main scored off an assist from Courtney Hogan.

LSU responded eight minutes later when Galligan found the back of the net in the 29th minute. Linka Ono provided the assist on the equalizer, sending the Tigers into halftime tied 1-1.

Galligan struck again early in the second half, scoring in the 52nd minute off an assist from Sariyah Bailey to give LSU a 2-1 advantage. The goal marked Galligan's second of the night and sixth of the season.

Florida applied pressure throughout the remainder of the match, but LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving came up with several key saves to preserve the lead. Scheving finished the night with seven saves, including six in the second half.

The Gators finished with an 18-6 advantage in total shots and an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. Florida also earned 10 corner kicks compared to three for LSU, but the Tigers held the Gators scoreless over the final 45 minutes.

Galligan led LSU with three shots, including two on target, while Brielyn Knowles added two shots. Ono recorded one assist, while Bailey also contributed an assist on Galligan's game-winning goal.

The victory gives LSU its third win of the season and its first conference victory since the Tigers opened SEC play.

LSU will return home next Friday, October 9, to face Arkansas at 7 p.m. CT at LSU Soccer Stadium.