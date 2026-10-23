Legendary LSU Basketball Coach Dale Brown Passes Away on Friday

The Minot, North Dakota native, who rose from obscurity to one of the Southeastern Conference’s coaching icons, was at the helm of the Tigers for 25 years from 1972-97, with 448 on-court victories. That was second at the time only to Adolph Rupp in the SEC. He was only the third SEC head coach to reach 25 years as a head coach in the league.

He began his career as a high school coach, teacher and principal before landing basketball assistant coaching jobs at Utah State and Washington State.

Over his 25 years, he won 60 percent of his games and recruited some of college basketball’s most outstanding talent to Baton Rouge.

Brown won four Southeastern Conference Championships (1979, 1981, 1985, 1991), was the SEC Coach of the Year four times (1973, 1979, 1981, 1989) and in 1981 was named National Coach of the Year.

People will always remember the Tigers return to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1986 in two dramatically different ways.

The 1981 team won 31 games, including the first 17-of-18 games in the SEC, moving through the NCAA Tournament with ease, including two games in the then-Louisiana Superdome to advance to the Final Four.

In 1986, the Tigers started fast, but had a few setbacks and found themselves as an 11th seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, in a twist of fate, the Tigers were scheduled to host first- and second-round games and - for the last time in tournament history - a team would play in their home arena against higher seeded teams.

First came Purdue and the Tigers won in overtime. Then a Saturday nationally televised second round against Memphis State with LSU's Anthony Wilson pulling the ball out of a scrum to sink a bucket as the horn sounded to give LSU the win and send the LSU Assembly Center into a frenzy.

Wins over Georgia Tech and Kentucky (after two losses to the Wildcats in the regular season), would send LSU back to the NCAA Final Four as, at that time, the lowest seed to ever get to the final Saturday of play in the long history of the tournament.

“Yes indeed, I loved them Tigers” We will always remember the impact Dale Brown had in his 25 years as the all-time winningest coach in program history. https://t.co/chDXZoCGZb — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) October 23, 2026

It was a long way from when Brown took the LSU job as a virtual unknown to LSU fans in March 1972. The man who dreamed big arrived with that dream that was perceived by many who knew the LSU basketball program as impossible.

That dream was to make basketball important in football-crazy Tigers country. When Brown was introduced as the Tigers coach, LSU fans were still remembering the Pete Maravich era. Final Fours? Rudy Macklin? Shaq? All a dream. In those years, fans had to be convinced to come to the new arena known as the LSU Assembly Center.

Brown traveled from one end of the state to the other telling all who would listen about the future of LSU basketball. Some thought him foolish. Others questioned his statements. But none who saw or heard him criticized the effort and the timeless energy.

His first LSU team shocked the basketball world by knocking off third-ranked Memphis State in Brown’s home opener in December 1972. "The Hustlers," as they were dubbed, gave the competition fits all season. They won 14 games, finished 9-9 in the league and drew praise from all around the country for their determination.

Starting with the 1976-77 season, the Tigers increased their victory total ever year for the next six season. In all, LSU would make the NCAA Tournament 13 years including 10-straight Tournaments (1984-93).

In his career, Brown coached six all-Americans – Al Green (1979), Durand “Rudy” Macklin (1980-81), Ethan Martin (1981), Howard Carter (1982-83), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then known as Chris Jackson, 1989-90) and Shaquille O’Neal (1991-92).

Brown was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1999, the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

The court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was officially unveiled for Dale Brown in January of 2022.