Coach Dale Brown To Receive 2027 John R. Wooden Legends Of Coaching Honor

BATON ROUGE -- The Los Angeles Athletic Club and the John R. Wooden Award announced on Tuesday that legendary LSU men's basketball head coach Dale Brown has been named the 2027 recipient of the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

The announcement was made during the 2026 John R. Wooden Award Coaches Luncheon in Los Angeles.

Greg Wooden, grandson of legendary coach John Wooden, introduced the prestigious honor, followed by a special video tribute from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who played for Brown at LSU. O'Neal reflected on the lasting impact his former coach had on his life and basketball career.

A special message from @SHAQ congratulating Dale Brown on his @WoodenAward Legends of Coaching Award 🏆 https://t.co/9HUgI2Bc1b — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) October 21, 2026

Brown spent 25 seasons leading the LSU men's basketball program from 1972 to 1997, compiling 448 on court victories, two NCAA Final Four appearances (1981, 1986), four SEC regular season championships (1979, 1981, 1985, 1991), and 13 NCAA Tournament appearances. He remains the winningest head coach in LSU men's basketball history.

He is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Established in 1999, the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award recognizes coaches whose accomplishments, leadership, character, and dedication to their student athletes reflect the values and philosophy of Coach John Wooden.

Coach Brown, who will celebrate his 91st birthday on Oct. 31, was a longtime friend of Coach Wooden.

The longtime UCLA coach once said of Coach Brown: “I will always remember Dale for his enthusiasm. There are those who say he is a put-on – they just can’t believe that he can be what he professes. But I never questioned that. He amazed me because there is a lot more depth to the man. He was much more than a basketball coach.”

The honor celebrates not only success on the basketball court but also the lasting influence coaches have on the lives of their players.

Since its establishment, the award has honored some of the most respected figures in college basketball, including Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer, and Dawn Staley. Coach Brown now joins this distinguished group of coaches whose achievements and influence extend far beyond the basketball court.

Coach Brown will be formally presented with the Legends of Coaching Award trophy during the John R. Wooden Award ceremony in April 2027 in Los Angeles.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, the John R. Wooden Award recognizes the nation's outstanding men's and women's college basketball players while celebrating the principles of athletic excellence, academic achievement, and character established by Coach Wooden.