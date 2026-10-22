LSU Football to Host Exclusive Nike Party

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Football, in collaboration with Nike, will host an exclusive event on Friday, Nov. 13, from 7-10 p.m., ahead of the Tigers' highly anticipated matchup with Texas in Death Valley.

The event, held in the space above Torchy's Tacos on Nicholson Drive, will feature special guest appearances and exclusive merchandise, bringing together sports, music and culture for an unforgettable experience.

Headlining the night, country music star Dylan Scott – who wrapped up 2025 as the third-most played country artist of the year – will take the stage for a live performance.

Scott has tallied seven No. 1 singles in his career, including Gold-certified “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe and Platinum-certified “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us.” He also boasts nearly five billion streams worldwide, firmly establishing himself as one of the genre’s most successful contemporary artists.

“This event will be the perfect kickoff to an exciting weekend on campus,” said Taylor Jacobs, LSU Football’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We appreciate Nike for their partnership as we deliver this one-of-a-kind opportunity for our fans and supporters the night before a marquee matchup in Tiger Stadium.”

General admission tickets are available for $500, while VIP tickets are priced at $750 and include an exclusive LSU helmet. Those interested in attending are encouraged to use this link to purchase tickets.

The first-of-its-kind event is part of an exciting weekend in Baton Rouge as LSU hosts Texas in Tiger Stadium for the first time as SEC opponents. The Tigers and Longhorns will meet for the first time since Sept. 7, 2019, where LSU won 45-38. It will also be the two programs’ first meeting in Baton Rouge in the modern era.