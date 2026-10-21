Dan Hayes Named SEC Golfer of the Week to Close Fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU golf’s Dan Hayes was given weekly honors by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first golfer of the week honor from the conference honor for the Tigers this fall. Hayes was a three-time freshman of the week last season, making today his first non-freshman honor.

Hayes claimed his first individual title as a Tiger at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 17-19) at Fallen Oak Golf Club (par 72).

The Englishman recorded a five-under 211 (74-66-71) to win the title by one stroke, while beating two top five ranked golfers in the nation in the process. He had a six-under 66 round in the second - his second-best round of the season and the best among all participants at Fallen Oak this past weekend. Hayes led the Fallen Oak tourney in birdies with 13 total.

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