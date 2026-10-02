Winston Watkins Jr. Represents the Next Generation of a Football Legacy

When it comes to college football, it's more than just a game. It’s a tradition.

For LSU sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., that tradition is freshly painted into the tiger stripes that mark his name as a member of LSU’s offense. Watkins joined the Tigers this year alongside head coach Lane Kiffin following his freshman season at Ole Miss.

“As Coach Kiffin got the opportunity to go to LSU and he told me that he was going to go there, I was like, ‘You know what? I'm going to take my talents there, too, because I feel like I put my trust in him coming out of high school,’” Watkins said. “So, coming out of high school, going to Ole Miss, him going to LSU, I feel like it was just the good move for me.”

After placing his trust in Kiffin, the Fort Myers, Fla., native has proven to be an electric addition to LSU’s offense, strapping 20 receptions, 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns under his belt across the season’s first four games.

From Oxford to the bayou, LSU’s fanbase has welcomed the wide receiver with open arms, showing him just what it means to be a Tiger.

“I would say it's pretty amazing I guess because the stadium is electric,” Watkins expressed with grace. “100,000 people, you know, that's a blessing to play in front of that many people. Getting the opportunity to just showcase my talents in front of an energetic crowd like that is just great.”

While displaying his skills in Tiger Stadium, Watkins is showing not only his newfound love for LSU, but also honoring his cousins, Austin, Jaylen and Sammy Watkins, who have a strong history with the NFL. This, of course, speaks to the Watkins family tradition that is football.

That tradition shined as LSU opened its season in a 51-10 win against Clemson, turning the purple and gold victory into a family affair, given that Watkins’ cousin Sammy, a 2020 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion, played at Clemson years ago.

“It was a pretty personal game to me because I feel like, shoot, it was my first game at LSU, against Clemson, Sammy Watkins being my cousin,” the sophomore recalled. “That’s a game I'll never forget because it's just a family type of game, like that's my first time ever playing Clemson and I don't know whenever I may play them again.”

Committed to serving a purpose greater than himself, Watkins credited Sammy and Jaylen as inspirations to his love for the game and the youth of their hometown, a cause that he reflects on when he takes into account the position he’s taken on at LSU.

“Guys like that always influenced me to go out there and just be able to put my all out there and maximize my opportunity,” Watkins said. “Because there's so many kids in Fort Myers that are talented that don't get the chance to show.”

Being raised on football and filled with the desire to be the best possible version of himself, one of Watkins' consistent motivators is the passion and pursuit that comes with being a football family.

As he runs out onto the field of Death Valley on Saturday nights, Watkins is motivated by the energy, joy and hard work that he was raised on, reminding him of the kind of player he wants to be for himself and for his hometown.

“Just being around them just got me into sports early,” Watkins said. “And just understanding that football is a very important key to what we do, how we live, working hard, staying down, and just being humble and doing what we’ve got to do. So, my family is a big part of my life.”

With that in mind, Watkins is determined to see his career as Tiger to its fullest potential, embracing his role as a leader, while encouraging confidence in his teammates both on and off the field.

“I just really want to make sure that I expand my role of being a leader,” Watkins expressed. “Just understanding that whatever the case may be, I’ve got to make sure I'm ready to bring my best foot forward and help the other guys.”

From paying tribute to Fort Myers or turning to his family to play his best game, Watkins’ legacy is well on its way to greatness, reminding us that this is only the beginning of the impact he will leave on the LSU tradition.