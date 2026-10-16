Two LSU XC Women Finish Top 10 at Arturo Barrios Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU women’s cross-country team finished eighth in their final meet of the season at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M at the Watts Cross Country Course.

Once again, the women’s duo of Edna Chepkemoi and Abigael Chemnagei finished top 10 individually in the 6k. Chepkemoi led in ninth for the Tigers with a personal-best time of 19:35.1, which makes her the third-fastest Tiger this century. Right behind in 10th was Chemnagei with a personal-best time of 19:37.5, which makes her the fourth-fastest Tiger this century.

Sophomore Micaela Villarreal was the lone other Tiger to finish top 50 with a time of 20:20.4 in 41st. Ahry Comer and Maddie Gump rounded out the scoring with 88th and 122nd-place finishes, respectively.

The LSU men finished 35th with a score of 1012 points. Hugh Carlson led with a time of 24:40.8 in 132nd.

Results – Arturo Barrios Invitational

Women’s Team Scores

1. Arkansas - 101

2. Eastern Kentucky - 122

3. Tulane - 136

4. San Francisco - 158

5. Adams State - 193

8. LSU – 260

LSU Women’s 6k Times (points)

9. Edna Chepkemoi – 19:35.1 (9)

10. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:37.5 (10)

41. Micaela Villarreal – 20:20.4 (39)

88. Ahry Comer – 20:59.2 (85)

122. Maddie Gump – 21:16.1 (117)

151. Stella Junius – 21:28.0

246. Brynn Kelso – 22:15.1

275. Taylor Tarpley – 22:29.1

327. Georgia Theriot – 23:12.3

Men’s Team Scores

1. Adams State - 42

2. App State - 144

3. Houston - 173

4. San Francisco - 180

5. Texas A&M – 192

35. LSU – 1012

LSU Men’s 8k Times (points)

150. Hugh Carlson – 24:50.8 (132)

203. Jayden Williams – 25:23.1 (174)

254. Findlay Belk – 25:45.8 (202)

357. Gabe Tubbs – 28:22.1 (251)

265. Jackson Burney – 29:37.3 (253)

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 30th, when the Tigers to Missouri for the SEC XC Championships.

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