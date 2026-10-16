Gallery: Soocer vs Texas

wrapperNew ArrivalsTop SellersMen'sWomen'sHatsThe Player Shop (NIL)JerseysShoesT-ShirtsGameday & TailgateClearancePhoto StoreCustom LSU Nike Pegasus 41$149.99Shop Now Opens in a new window Close Shop Menu Shop Open Additional MenuOpen Schedule TickerOpen Profile MenuTickets AccountTAF AccountTeam Store AccountLSU+ AccountGeaux-MailBayou Brew Daily NewsletterContact UsAll Sports ScheduleOpen Main MenuOpen Sports DropdownAll SportsAthleticsBaseballBeach VolleyballCross CountryFootballGymnasticsMen's BasketballMen's GolfMen's TennisSoccerSoftballSwimming & DivingTrack & FieldVolleyballWomen's BasketballWomen's TennisWomen's GolfLoading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Stephen Bayog / LSU AthleticsOctober 16, 2026 Share TwitterFacebookEmailGallery: Soocer vs TexasSeb Furness | Photo by: Stephen BayogAnnaleigh Bruser | Photo by: Stephen BayogAva Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog | Photo by: Stephen BayogAva Galligan | Photo by: Stephen BayogAva Galligan, Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Stephen BayogSariyah Bailey | Photo by: Stephen BayogRakel SigurÃ°ardÃ³ttir | Photo by: Stephen BayogEmma Alvord | Photo by: Stephen BayogRyann Denecour | Photo by: Stephen BayogAva Galligan | Photo by: Stephen BayogSariyah Bailey, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Audur Scheving, Emma Alvord, Annaleigh Bruser, Senai Rogers, Linka Ono, Ava Galligan, Brielyn Knowles, Ava Amsden, Kelsey Major | Photo by: Stephen BayogEmma Alvord | Photo by: Stephen BayogKatelyn Holt | Photo by: Stephen BayogBrielyn Knowles | Photo by: Stephen Bayog