Soccer Travels On The Road To Face Florida

Gainesville, Fla. – The LSU Soccer team (2-8-2, 0-3-1 SEC) will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to face Florida (5-3-3, 1-1-2 SEC) on Friday, October 2 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Gators will meet for the 26th time in program history with streaming happening on SECN+.

LSU will look to earn more conference points after a hard fought 1-1 draw with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have faced a challenging start to conference play. LSU opened the stretch with a 3-1 loss to Tennessee, followed by another 3-1 defeat against South Carolina. The Tigers then battled on the road against Oklahoma but ultimately fell 3-1. LSU concluded the stretch with a 1-1 draw against Georgia.

The Gators enter the match up with a competitive start to the 2026 season. Florida opened the year with a 4-3 loss to UCF before responding with wins over Coastal Carolina and Florida State. The Gators continued their stretch with a 6-0 victory over Jacksonville and a 1-1 draw against Florida Atlantic. Florida then defeated Youngstown State 2-0 before falling 2-1 to Wake Forest and opening SEC play with a 1-0 loss to South Carolina. The Gators responded with consecutive draws against Mississippi State and Texas before earning a 5-2 road victory over Texas A&M.

BLANK and BLANK will be covering the action between the Tigers and Gators. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

THE MATCHUP

Friday’s meeting will mark the 26th matchup between LSU and Florida. The last time the Gators and Tigers met was in 2023, and Florida secured a 4-0 victory inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

Florida is led by senior forwards Kyra Taylor and Zoe Main, along with returning standouts Lena Bailey, Katie Johnston and Addy Hess. Taylor has provided a consistent attacking presence for the Gators, while Main has been a key contributor in the final third and on set pieces. Bailey, Johnston and Hess have also provided important offensive contributions throughout the season.

Taylor has paced the Gators with seven goals through 11 matches, while Main has added four goals. Bailey and Johnston have each contributed three goals, while Montelene Dymond and Hannah Jibril have each added two. Taylor and Main have each recorded three assists, while Mia Gray has also contributed three assists.

The Gators have scored 26 goals through their first 11 matches, while recording 26 assists and receiving contributions from throughout the lineup. Florida has allowed 19 goals and recorded three shutouts on the season. The Gators enter their next match with a 5-3-3 overall record and a 1-1-2 mark in SEC play.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through the first eleven matches of the season. Galligan has also recorded a team-best 32 shots, which ranks 9th in the SEC.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started eleven of LSU’s twelve matches and has made 22 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Her 22 saves ranks in the top-10 in the SEC. Scheving has also logged 1012 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored sixteen goals on 142 shots and has earned 50 corner kicks through twelve matches. The Tigers have been especially disciplined in the attacking third, recording the least amount of offsides this season in the SEC.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Tigers will return home to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. CT. The next week, the soccer squad will travel on the road to face Texas on Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT and Texas A&M on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.



















