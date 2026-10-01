LSU Downed by Vanderbilt, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU battled in each set but was unable to overcome early deficits as Vanderbilt picked up its first SEC victory of the season with a 3-0, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at the Maravich Center.

LSU (6-6, 1-2 SEC) held the advantage in blocks, 9.0-6.0, and aces, 3-2, but Vanderbilt (10-2, 1-2 SEC) recorded 50 kills on a .241 hitting percentage. The Commodores also totaled 50 assists and held LSU to a .157 attacking percentage on 32 kills and 30 assists.

Vanderbilt used a 6-1 run in the first set, an 8-1 run in the second and a 6-1 run in the third to build leads in each frame and secure the straight-set victory.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with 12 kills and added two blocks, including one solo block. LSU used three setters Wednesday night, led by Martina Villani, who recorded nine assists and two blocks in two sets in her LSU debut. Setters Lauren Brooker and Takyla Brown each finished with eight assists.

Libero Kiley Brooks and defensive specialist Ella Hemmings paced the Tigers with 17 digs apiece, with Hemmings' total marking a career high. Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie finished with a match-high five blocks.

SET 1

Vanderbilt pulled away with a 6-1 run to build an 11-7 advantage. The Commodores extended their lead to as many as seven points before LSU battled back with a 9-3 run to cut the margin to 22-21. Vanderbilt answered, however, scoring three of the final four points to take the opening set, 25-22.

SET 2

LSU battled back from an 8-1 deficit to open the set and trailed 15-13 at the media timeout after putting together a 6-2 scoring run. The Tigers continued to fight and pulled within one point on multiple occasions, including at 24-23 when Vanderbilt used its final timeout following a 3-1 LSU run. The Commodores scored the next point out of the timeout to claim the set, 25-23, and take a 2-0 match lead.

SET 3

Vanderbilt scored the first three points before LSU responded with four unanswered points to take the lead. The Commodores answered with a 5-0 run to regain an 8-4 advantage and maintained control for the remainder of the set. Vanderbilt extended its lead to as many as nine points before closing out the match with a 25-16 third-set victory.

UP NEXT

LSU will host Missouri at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Maravich Center. The match will air on SEC Network.

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