Cross Country to Run at 52nd Annual Paul Short Run in Pennsylvania

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for their third regular season meet of the fall with the 52nd Annual Paul Short Run. This weekend’s races are hosted by Lehigh at the Goodman Campus XC Course.

Women's Gold 6K | 10:45 a.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (W)

Men's Brown 8K | 1:00 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (M)

Entering this meet, the LSU women are ranked No. 16 in the nation by FloTrack in their latest rankings (09/22). The women are two meets into the new season and are looking to put on a show this week. This weekend’s meet will be the first of the season where the top runners take a go at a non-relay race.

Last time out in Baton Rouge, Edna Chepkemoi was part of LSU’s winning relay in back-to-back years as her and Maddie Gump won in the 2x3k-relay time of 20:01.5 at the LSU Twilight XC Relay Invitational. The time was almost 50 seconds faster than the winning time of Chepkemoi and Yuya Sawada last season.

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