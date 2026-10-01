Beach Announces 2026 Fall Tournament Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ fall tournament schedule, set to begin Friday, October 9 in Kenner, La.

Coach Brock and the team will prepare for the fourteenth season of LSU Beach Volleyball with three team competitions, and one pairs competition throughout the Fall. The Tigers have the addition of two freshmen, four transfers and eleven returners, which will be crucial for preparing for the Spring schedule.

LSU will begin the Fall season on the road in Kenner, La., October 9-11, before travelling to Houston, Texas, October 16-17. For the final team competition, the Sandy Tigs will return home to compete at the LSU Beach Volleyball Facility, October 31- November 1.

LSU’s top pairs will travel to Huntsville, Ala. for the AVCA Pairs Championship November 6-8. The competition includes top pairs from beach volleyball programs around the country to play in a three-day tournament consisting of 64 pairs. In 2022, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank captured the title for the first ever AVCA Pairs Championship.