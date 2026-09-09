Victorian Kristensen Finishes Third In First LSU Collegiate Golf Tournament

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Victoria Kristensen scored a strong third-place finish in the Tulane Golf Classic at the TPC course in Avondale on Wednesday.

Kristensen, from Denmark, made her first collegiate event for the Tigers, moved up five spots in the final leaderboard on the final day with a 5-under 67 over the par 72, 6,231-yard layout that is home of the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour.

Kristensen on Wednesday opened the shotgun start round with birdies on the par 3 17th and the par 5 18th hole. She played the front nine with one birdie and an even par 36 and then posted birdies on the par 4 10th, 12th and 13th holes to post 5-under for holes 10-18 on the scorecard.

Kristensen posted 2-under par 214 (74-73-67) to finish just two shots out of the top spot, held by Francesca Pompa of Tulane at 4-under par 212 (72-71-69). Amelia Garibaldi of San Diego State was second at 3-under 213 (70-73-70).

Kristensen was one of four players in the 70-player field to post under par numbers for the 54 holes.

LSU sophomore Lucia Iraola of Spain finished in a tie for sixth place at 1-over 217 after an even par round of 72 on Wednesday to go with 74-71 in Tuesday’s 36-hole play.

Statistically, Kristensen and Iraola were T2 in par 4 scoring at 3.97 with Kristensen posting a 2.92 on the par 3 holes (T7 in field). Iraola had 10 birdies to stand T4 in the field, while Kristensen was T1 in pars with 40.