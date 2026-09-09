LSU Battles NC State to Five Sets

BATON ROUGE, La. – An entertaining match that featured 40 ties and 16 lead changes concluded with LSU falling to NC State 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 25-19, 12-15) on Tuesday night at the Maravich Center.

Both clubs were held to a .180 hitting percentage. LSU (2-3) set the tone at the net with a season-high 13.5 blocks and had 73 digs, marking the third match this season with 70-plus digs. LSU also had a season-high six aces in the match. NC State (6-1) terminated at a higher rate, however, finishing with 65 kills on 62 assists, and had 84 digs and seven blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson recorded her third double-double of the season with 25 kills and 14 digs. She also had four blocks, including two solo blocks, and one ace, totaling a match-high 29 points.

Right side Camryn Jeffery matched a career-high nine kills on a .300 hitting percentage and was one of three players who finished with five blocks, a new career-high for the sophomore. Middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee also had five blocks, and outside hitter Samara Coleman contributed nine kills in the loss.

Setter Takyla Brown recorded her third double-double of the season with 24 assists and 10 digs and had one block. Setter Lauren Brooker had 17 assists and six digs in the match. Libero Kiley Brooks anchored the defense with season-highs of 21 digs and three aces and chipped in six assists.

Set 1

LSU used an 8-3 run to build an 11-8 edge, but NC State scored six unanswered points to take a 15-12 advantage into the media timeout. The Tigers scored the next three points out of the break to tie the set at 15 and regained an 18-17 lead after Jeffery and Jones teamed up for a block. The clubs exchanged points to a 19-19 tie, before back-to-back kills by Robinson encouraged a Wolfpack timeout. NC State used its final timeout trailing 23-21, but LSU held its lead and won the set, 25-23, after Jeffery’s fourth block of the set. Neither club hit over .100 in a set that had 11 ties and five lead changes.

Set 2

The Tigers took an 8-7 lead thanks to a 3-0 run, but the Wolfpack regained its advantage at 12-11 and took a 15-14 lead into the technical timeout. LSU signaled for time facing an 18-15 deficit, and although the Tigers tied the frame at 18, they were forced to call their final timeout down 22-19. NC State took the set 25-21 to even the match. The second set had 12 ties and four lead changes.

Set 3

The first three points of the set went to the Tigers, but the Wolfpack took their first lead of the set at 7-6 behind a 4-1 run. LSU got back on top at 10-9 off Jones’ kill, but NC State was ahead 15-13 at the media timeout. Out of the timeout, LSU scored six of the next seven points, highlighted by two aces by Brooks and defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff, forcing NC State to call a timeout with LSU leading 19-16. The run continued out of the break with the Bayou Bengals stretching their lead to 20-16 to cap a 5-0 run. NCSU battled back, however, taking a 23-22 lead after a 6-1 run highlighted by a 4-0 burst. The Wolfpack ultimately won the set, 26-24. The third set finished with 13 ties and five lead changes.

Set 4

NC State jumped out to an 11-5 lead, but LSU took back the momentum, ripping off six consecutive points to tie the set at 12 and took a 15-13 lead behind an overall 9-1 run. The Tigers pushed their margin to as many as five points at 22-17 when NC State burned its final timeout. Following the break, Robinson tooled the block to increase LSU’s lead to 23-17, and LSU forced a fifth set after winning the fourth, 25-19. The fourth stanza only featured two ties and one lead change. Robinson took over the set with eight kills on 14 errorless swings for a .571 hitting percentage. She also had one block.

Set 5

LSU opened the fifth frame with a kill by Robinson and an ace by defensive specialist Ella Hemmings, but NC State’s 5-1 run put the visiting team ahead 5-3. LSU called a timeout trailing 9-6, and NC State responded with two more points, making the score 11-6. The Fighting Tigers roared back with three consecutive points, pressuring NC State to take a timeout, clinging to an 11-9 advantage. The Wolfpack outlasted the threat, however, winning the set 15-12.

Up Next

LSU takes on Charlotte at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Maravich Center. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

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