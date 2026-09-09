2027 SEC Softball Schedule Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will play eight three-game series against Southeastern Conference opponents, totaling 24 league games, as the conference announced its 2027 softball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers will open their SEC slate on the road with a three-game series at Kentucky March 19-21 before returning to Tiger Park for their conference home opener against Tennessee March 26-28.

LSU will also host series against Arkansas (April 9-11), Texas (April 16-18) and Georgia (May 6-8) at Tiger Park.

On the road, the Tigers will travel to Florida (April 2-4), Oklahoma (April 23-25) and Alabama (April 30-May 2), in addition to the opening series at Kentucky.

The 2027 SEC Tournament is set for May 11-15 at Toyota Field in Madison, Ala., marking the league's first neutral-site conference tournament since 2002. Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, will host the SEC Softball Tournament for the next four seasons.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

LSU's 2026 fall schedule will begin with a game against Northwestern State on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Tiger Park, and conclude with the annual Purple & Gold World Series on Nov. 17-19 at Tiger Park. View the full non-conference schedule here.

For the latest news and information on LSU softball, visit LSUSports.net/softball. Fans can follow the Tigers on social media at @LSUSoftball on Instagram and X, and at Facebook.com/LSUSoftball.