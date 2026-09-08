Tejedo, Fiorellini Have Strong Rounds For LSU Women's Golf On First Day Of Season

BATON ROUGE – Junior LSU women’s golfer Rocio Tejedo posted a career low round of 6-under 65 Monday afternoon in the second round of the Cougar Classic at historic Yeamans Hall Club outside Charleston, South Carolina to help LSU shoot one of the best team rounds of the first day of play.

The Tigers, after shooting a 7-over par round of 291 in the morning session in the play 5-count 4 system of college golf, rallied in the afternoon with a 7-under par round of 277 to stand in fifth place after 36 holes of the 54-hole event at even par 568. LSU, ranked 14th in The Golf Channel preseason poll, is nine shots out of the lead of Florida at 9-under 559.

Baylor is in second at 564 (4-under par) with Tennessee and Arkansas tied for third at 1-under 567. LSU in fifth is four shots clear of Furman in sixth at 572.

Tejedo, whose previous low was a 66 at the SEC Championships in Florida, had a clean card for the afternoon round with four birdies and an eagle three on the par 5 ninth hole. Tejedo played the first nine holes at 5-under 31 and then added a birdie on the par 4 12th hole to go with 13 pars.

Tejedo is tied for seventh after 36 holes at 2-under 140 (75-65).

Another Tiger junior Francesca Fiorellini is tied for fourth entering Tuesday’s final round after two under par rounds. Fiorellini, in her second year at LSU, posted rounds of 3-under 68 and 1-under 70 to finish at 4-under 138. Fiorellini had seven birdies in her 36 holes.

Bridget Boczar of Baylor is the tournament leader at 7-under 135 after rounds of 69-66 with Grace Slocum of Wisconsin and Jessica Guiser of Florida tied for second at 5-under 137. Marie Madsen of NC State is tied with Fiorellini at 138.

The Tigers also counted a five birdie 1-under 70 in the second round from sophomore Ryleigh Knaub, who finished the day at 2-over 144 (74-70) and T27 in the standings.

Freshman Raegan Denton in her first college appearance posted rounds of 75-72 to finish at 5-over 147, as did junior Josefin Widal, also at 5-over 147 (74-73).

The Tigers led the field in par 4 scoring at even par 4.00 and are T4 in birdies with 30.

Individually, Tejedo had one of the five birdies on the opening day and she was T5 in par 3 scoring at 2.88. Fiorellini is T2 in par 4 scoring at 3.82. Knaub is T8 in the field with eight birdies.

The final round on the par 71 course is set for a 7:45 a.m. CT shotgun start with LSU starting on holes 3-6.

Also, Tuesday, freshman Victoria Kristensen and sophomore Lucia Iraola will be playing the Tulane Invitational at TPC Louisiana. The 36-holes shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. CT.

Cougar Classic

Yeamans Hall Club – Hanahan, South Carolina

Second Round Team Results – Par 284-868

1 Florida – 283-276 – 559 -9

2 Baylor – 284-280 – 564 -4

T3 Tennessee – 283-284 – 567 -1

T3 Arkansas – 286-281 – 567 -1

5 LSU – 291-277 – 568 E

6 Furman – 288-284 – 572 +4

7 Ole Miss – 279-294 – 573 +5

8 Miami – 291-283 – 574 +6

9 Vanderbilt 284-291 – 575 +7

10 UCF – 287-291 – 578 +10

11 Clemson – 290-289 – 579 +11

12 NC State -- 293-288 – 581 +13

13 Wisconsin – 291-292 – 583 +15

14 Charleston – 289-296 – 585 +17

15 Boston College – 296-290 – 586 +18

16 Rutgers – 300-287 – 587 +19

17 Georgia – 295-302 – 597 +29

18 Charlotte – 297-302 – 599 +31

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-142)

1 Bridget Boczar, Baylor – 69-66 – 135 -7

T2 Grace Slocum, Wisconsin – 66-71 – 137 -5

T2 Jessica Guiser, Florida – 70-67 – 137 -5

T4 Francesca Fiorellini, LSU – 68-70 – 138 -4

T4 Marie Madsen, NC State – 70-68 – 138 -4

LSU Scores

T4 Francesca Fiorellini – 68-70 – 138 -4

T7 Rocio Tejedo – 75-65 – 140 -2

T27 Ryleigh Knaub – 74-70 – 144 +2

T47 Josefin Widal – 74-73 – 147 +5

T47 Raegan Denton – 75-72 – 147 +5