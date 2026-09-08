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Sept. 8 Football National RankingsSept. 8 Football National Rankings
Stephen Bayog / LSU Athletics

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (7) celebrates with teammates TJ Dottery (6), Jordan Ross (29) and Princewill Umanmielen (1)

Sept. 8 Football National Rankings

LSU in the Coaches' Poll Schedule Roster Shop For Tickets Opens in a new window LSU in the AP Poll

2026 AP Top 25

Sept. 8, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Ohio State (46) 1684 1
2 Georgia 1532 3
3 Notre Dame (4) 1512 4
4 Texas (2) 1462 5
5 Indiana (8) 1428 6
6 Oregon (3) 1422 2
7 Miami (Fla.) (1) 1405 7
8 LSU (5) 1315 11
9 Ole Miss 1154 9
10 Texas A&M 1079 8
11 Oklahoma 1039 10
12 Alabama 910 13
13 Texas Tech 900 12
14 USC 861 t-14
15 BYU 840 t-14
16 Penn State 621 18
17 SMU 501 19
18 Tennessee 491 20
19 Washington 489 17
20 Utah 381 21
21 Iowa 369 22
22 Houston 214 23
23 Missouri 182 25
24 Louisville 163 24
25 Virginia 89 NR

Others receiving votes:
Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Auburn 2, Arizona State 2, Vanderbilt 2.

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Sept. 8, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Ohio State (50) 1801 1
2 Georgia (7) 1672 3
3 Texas (1) 1600 4
4 Notre Dame (4) 1558 5
5 Indiana (11) 1537 6
6 Oregon (1) 1524 2
7 Miami (Fla.) 1477 7
8 LSU 1279 13
9 Texas A&M 1204 8
10 Oklahoma 1184 9
11 Ole Miss 1141 10
12 Alabama 1059 11
13 Texas Tech 955 12
14 USC 919 14
15 BYU 838 15
16 Penn State 612 17
17 SMU 517 20
18 Tennessee 513 18
19 Washington 432 19
20 Utah 415 21
21 Iowa 411 22
22 Houston 236 24
23 Missouri 231 25
24 Michigan 164 16
t-25 Virginia 157 NR
t-25 Florida 157 NR

Others Receiving Votes
Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.