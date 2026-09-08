Rocio Tejedo Brings Home T15 Finish In LSU Women's Golf Opener

BATON ROUGE -- LSU junior Rocio Tejedo started the fall 2026 campaign off for the LSU Women’s Golf team with a top 15 finish in the Cougar Classic at historic Yeamans Hall Club Tuesday as the 54-hole event concluded outside Charleston, South Carolina.

Tejedo had three birdies in her round of 2-over 73 on the 6,266-yard par 71 layout and finished the 54 holes at even par 213 (75-65-73). The 65 during Monday’s second round was her low collegiate round both aggregate and strokes under par at LSU.

The Tigers finished the final day at 13-over par 297 to finish the event at 13-over par 865 (291-277-297) and in 10th place in the 18-team field. Florida was the tournament winner at 16-under par 836 (283-276-277), 10 shots better than Tennessee at 6-under 846 (283-284-279). Baylor rounded out the top three one shot higher at 847.

On the final day, LSU posted a 3-over 74 from freshman Raegan Denton, 4-over 75s from sophomore Ryleigh Knaub and junior Josefin Widal. Junior Francesca Fiorellini finished Tuesday with a 6-over 77 and finished the tournament at 2-over 215 in a tie for 27th place.

LSU finished T7 in the tournament with 41 birdies and ninth in the field in pars at 168.

The Tigers return to action on Sept. 21-23 at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado.

Elsewhere in the Tulane Classic at TPC Louisiana, where two Tigers are taking part in the individual competition, LSU sophomore Lucia Iraola moved up 12 spots in the afternoon round to T4 after a 1-under 71 to stand at 1-over par 145 after 36 holes (74-71).

Freshman Victoria Kristensen, in her college debut, is T8 at 3-over 147 after rounds of 74-73.

The final round of that tournament is set for Wednesday.

Cougar Classic

Yeamans Hall Club – Hanahan, South Carolina

Final Team Results (Par 284-852)

1 Florida – 283-276-277 – 836 -16

2 Tennessee – 283-284-279 – 846 -6

3 Baylor -- 284-280-283 – 847 -5

4 Arkansas – 286-281-284 – 851 -1

5 Miami – 291-283-282 – 856 +4

6 Furman -- 288-284-285 – 857 +5

7 Ole Miss – 279-294-285 – 858 +6

8 Vanderbilt – 284-291-284 – 859 +7

9 Clemson – 290-289-283 – 862 +10

10 LSU – 291-277-297 – 865 +13

11 UCF – 287-291-289 – 867 +15

12 Charleston – 289-296-284 – 869 +17

13 NC State – 293-288-292 – 873 +21

14 Rutgers – 300-287-288 – 875 +23

15 Wisconsin – 291-292-293 – 876 +24

16 Boston College – 296-290-295 – 881 +29

17 Georgia – 295-302-294 – 891 +39

18 Charlotte – 297-302-294 – 893 +41

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-213)

1 Jessica Guiser, Florida – 70-67-70 – 207 -6

T2 Bridget Boczar, Baylor – 69-66-73 – 208 -5

T2 Sophie Christopher, Tennessee – 67-72-69 – 208 -5

T2 Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas – 68-73-67 – 208 -5

T2 Katelyn Huber, Florida – 71-70-67 – 208 -5

LSU Scores

T15 Rocio Tejedo – 75-65-73 – 213 E

T27 Francesca Fiorellini – 68-70-77 – 215 +2

T48 Ryleigh Knaub – 74-70-75 – 219 +6

T59 Raegan Denton – 75-72-74 – 221 +8

T64 Josefin Widal – 74-73-75 – 222 +9