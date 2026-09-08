LSU Releases 2027 Baseball Schedule; Season Ticket Renewals Due October 1

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Tuesday released its 56-game 2027 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 19, when the Tigers face Long Island in a doubleheader at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play more than half of its regular-season schedule – 31 games – against teams that participated in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Starting times for the 2027 SEC games will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2027 season is October 1, 2026. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUtix.net or by calling 225-578-2184 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders can sign up for the 2027 baseball season ticket request list by October 1.

The Tigers’ 2027 non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to Las Vegas, Nev., where LSU will participate on March 5-7 in the Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will take on Oregon State, Arizona State and Iowa at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Las Vegas Athletics.

LSU will remain in Las Vegas to face UNLV on March 8 at Earl E. Wilson Stadium on the UNLV campus.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Texas on March 19. The Tigers will also play host to league foes Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Georgia and Mississippi State.

The Tigers will travel for SEC weekends at Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri and Kentucky. Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.

Preparation for the 2027 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its six-week, full-squad fall practice period in early October.

Along with its customary intra-squad scrimmages, LSU will engage in four exhibition games this fall against other schools. The Tigers will play two games versus Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss. Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 31, and first pitch for Game 2 is set for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 1.

LSU will play two of its fall exhibition games at home in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers face Troy at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 8, and LSU meets Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, November 13, at a time to be announced.

2027 LSU Baseball Schedule (All Times Central; Home Games in ALL CAPS)

FEBRUARY

19 (Fri.) - LONG ISLAND (DH), 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

20 (Sat.) - LONG ISLAND, 3 p.m.

21 (Sun.) - LONG ISLAND, 1 p.m.

23 (Tue.) - MILWAUKEE, 6 p.m.

26 (Fri.) - THE CITADEL, 4 p.m.

27 (Sat.) - THE CITADEL, 2 p.m.

28 (Sun.) - THE CITADEL, 1 p.m.

MARCH

2 (Tue.) - at Tulane, TBA

5 (Fri.) - Oregon State #, 8 p.m.

6 (Sat.) - Arizona State #, 8 p.m.

7 (Sun.) - Iowa #, 7 p.m.

8 (Mon.) - at UNLV, 8 p.m.

12 (Fri.) - CORNELL, 6 p.m.

13 (Sat.) - CORNELL, 6 p.m.

14 (Sun.) - CORNELL, 1 p.m.

16 (Tue.) - LSU NEW ORLEANS, 6 p.m.

19 (Fri.) - TEXAS, TBA

20 (Sat.) - TEXAS, TBA

21 (Sun.) - TEXAS, TBA

23 (Tue.) - SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6 p.m.

25 (Thu.) - at Florida, TBA

26 (Fri.) - at Florida, TBA

27 (Sat.) - at Florida, TBA

30 (Tue.) - SOUTHERN, 6 p.m.

APRIL

2 (Fri.) - VANDERBILT, TBA

3 (Sat.) - VANDERBILT, TBA

4 (Sun.) - VANDERBILT, TBA

6 (Tue.) - GRAMBLING STATE, 6 p.m.

9 (Fri.) - at Arkansas, TBA

10 (Sat.) - at Arkansas, TBA

11 (Sun.) - at Arkansas, TBA

13 (Tue.) - NICHOLLS, 6 p.m.

16 (Fri.) - OLE MISS, TBA

17 (Sat.) - OLE MISS, TBA

18 (Sun.) - OLE MISS, TBA

20 (Tue.) - UL LAFAYETTE, 6 p.m.

23 (Fri.) - at Texas A&M, TBA

24 (Sat.) - at Texas A&M, TBA

25 (Sun.) - at Texas A&M, TBA

27 (Tue.) - MCNEESE, 6 p.m.

30 (Fri.) - GEORGIA, TBA

MAY

1 (Sat.) - GEORGIA, TBA

2 (Sun.) - GEORGIA, TBA

4 (Tue.) - LOUISIANA TECH, 6 p.m.

7 (Fri.) - at Missouri, TBA

8 (Sat.) - at Missouri, TBA

9 (Sun.) - at Missouri, TBA

11 (Tue.) - UL MONROE, 6 p.m.

14 (Fri.) - MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBA

15 (Sat.) - MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBA

16 (Sun.) - MISSISSIPPI STATE, TBA

18 (Tue.) - SOUTH ALABAMA, 6 p.m.

20 (Thu.) - at Kentucky, TBA

21 (Fri.) - at Kentucky, TBA

22 (Sat.) - at Kentucky, TBA

25-30 (Tue.-Sun.) - SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

JUNE

4-6/7 (Fri.-Mon.) - NCAA Regional (Campus Sites)

11-13/12-14 (Fri.-Mon.) - NCAA Super Regional (Campus Sites)

18-27/28 (Fri.-Mon.) - College World Series (Omaha, Neb.)