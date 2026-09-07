Three Football Players Earn SEC Honors After Impressive Debut

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and defensive end Jordan Ross were all recognized by the Southeastern Conference as league players of the week for their performance in Saturday’s 51-10 win over Clemson.

Leavitt earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Seaton claimed SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week and Ross was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. All three players were making their LSU debut.

Leavitt, in first LSU start, accounted for three TDs (2 rushing, 1 passing) in leading the Tigers to the dominant victory over Clemson. Leavitt rushed for a career-best 113 yards, scoring on runs of eight and 13 yards in the second quarter in helping LSU build a 31-3 halftime lead.

Leavitt connected on 16-of-28 passes for 230 yards as the Tigers racked up a school-record 38 first downs and tallied 644 total yads (309 rushing, 335 passing). It marked only the sixth time in program history LSU had 300-plus rushing and passing yards in same game.

Seaton anchored an offense line that helped the Tigers score on seven of its 10 possession. LSU punted only twice in the contest as the Tigers ran 94 offensive plays. LSU averaged 5.3 yards on 58 rushing attempts with both Leavitt (113 yards) and Dilin Jones (113 yards) both topping the 100-yard mark.

Ross made a splash in his LSU debut, returning a first quarter interception 30 yards for a touchdown, stretching the lead to 17-3. On Clemson’s next offensive play, Ross had a tackle for a 4-yard loss. He added a sack for an 11-yard loss and finished game with four tackles and a quarterback hurry.

As a unit, LSU’s defense limited Clemson to only 145 total yards and eight first downs. Clemson ran only six plays in LSU territory with three coming on its final possession of the contest.