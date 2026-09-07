Soccer Caps Non-Conference Play With 3-2 Win at Miami Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio – The LSU soccer team (2-5-1) returned to the win column Sunday night, defeating Miami Ohio (3-4-0), 3-2, at Bobby Kramig Field to conclude non-conference play.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes before adding another goal in the second half to build a two-goal advantage and hold off a late Miami Ohio push.

LSU struck first in the 15th minute when freshman forward Berglind Hlynsdottir found the back of the net for her first collegiate goal. Senior forward Ava Galligan provided the assist, giving her a goal contribution in the Tigers' first score of the night.

Galligan then doubled the LSU advantage in the 35th minute, scoring her fourth goal of the season off an assist from Senai Rogers. The goal was the 24th of her career.

The Tigers carried a 2-0 lead into halftime after outshooting the RedHawks, 8-1, and putting six shots on target.

Miami Ohio cut into the LSU lead in the 55th minute when Coltie Carson scored, but the Tigers responded less than 15 minutes later. Junior midfielder Ava Amsden converted a penalty kick in the 69th minute to push LSU's advantage back to two goals at 3-1.



The goal was Amsden's second this season and fourth in her career.

Carson added her second goal of the night in the 82nd minute on a rebound after her initial penalty kick was saved by LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving, bringing the RedHawks within one.

LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving came up with four saves on the night, including the penalty stop, to help preserve the Tigers' victory.

Galligan led LSU offensively with four shots, including three on target, while Amsden recorded two shots and two shots on target. Hlynsdottir finished with two shots and one goal. LSU held a 14-8 advantage in total shots and a 7-6 edge in shots on goal on the night.

With the victory, LSU closes the non-conference portion of its 2026 schedule with a win and will now turn its attention to conference play.

The Tigers open SEC action next Friday, Sept. 11, welcoming Tennessee to Baton Rouge for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff at LSU Soccer Stadium.

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