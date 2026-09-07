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LSU Hosts NC State in SEC/ACC Showdown at the NetLSU Hosts NC State in SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net

LSU Hosts NC State in SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net

LSU and NC State will meet for the first time since the 1995 edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

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BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with LSU hosting NC State at 7 p.m. CT at the Maravich Center.

Tuesday night’s contest is a blackout, where all fans are encouraged to wear black. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a black LSU volleyball T-shirt. Tuesday night will also be the first Dig These Deals match, where select food and beverages are 50 percent off until the first serve.

LSU (2-2) will take on NC State (5-1) for just the second time in program history. The first was in the 1995 edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge, where LSU swept NC State on a neutral floor. Tuesday’s match will be streamed on SECN+ with Garrett Walvoord and Andrew Beyer calling the action.

LSU looks to bounce back from a 0-2 week in the Big Ten/SEC Challenge. The Tigers have a .214 hitting percentage, 13.63 kills per set, and average 12.75 assists per set. Defensively, LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.50 digs per set and has 2.06 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.75 kills per set and paces the team with 13 total blocks and six aces. Setter Takyla Brown ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 9.53 assists per set, and libero Kiley Brooks anchors the defense with 3.63 digs per set, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting NC State

NC State is riding a three-match winning streak, including back-to-back five-set victories, in its home tournament last weekend. The Wolfpack is led by a strong defense that holds its opponents to a .145 hitting percentage thanks to an impressive 2.59 blocks per set and 14.05 digs per set. NC State has four players with 10 or more blocks this season, led by middle blocker Talia Francom, who has 39 blocks this year. Libero Zuzia Maciejewicz leads the defense with 4.45 digs per set and has six aces this season.  

Offensively, the Wolfpack have a .272 hitting percentage and average 13.68 kills per set, 12.45 assists per set, and 1.64 aces per set (36 total aces). Freshman outside hitter Britni Silver leads the offense with 3.95 kills per set and contributes six aces. Opposite Jordan Smith follows with 2.57 kills per set and has 17 blocks and two aces this season. Setter Eva Long dishes out 10.27 assists per set to direct the offense, leads the team with eight aces, and has tacked on 14 kills and eight blocks.