LSU Hosts NC State in SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with LSU hosting NC State at 7 p.m. CT at the Maravich Center.

Tuesday night’s contest is a blackout, where all fans are encouraged to wear black. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a black LSU volleyball T-shirt. Tuesday night will also be the first Dig These Deals match, where select food and beverages are 50 percent off until the first serve.

LSU (2-2) will take on NC State (5-1) for just the second time in program history. The first was in the 1995 edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge, where LSU swept NC State on a neutral floor. Tuesday’s match will be streamed on SECN+ with Garrett Walvoord and Andrew Beyer calling the action.

LSU looks to bounce back from a 0-2 week in the Big Ten/SEC Challenge. The Tigers have a .214 hitting percentage, 13.63 kills per set, and average 12.75 assists per set. Defensively, LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.50 digs per set and has 2.06 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.75 kills per set and paces the team with 13 total blocks and six aces. Setter Takyla Brown ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 9.53 assists per set, and libero Kiley Brooks anchors the defense with 3.63 digs per set, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.