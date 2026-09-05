Soccer On The Road To Face Miami (OH) On Sunday Night

OXFORD, Ohio – The LSU Soccer team (1-5-1) returns home to the LSU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, September 6 to face Miami (OH) (3-3-0) at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers and RedHawks will meet for the first time in program history.

LSU Soccer will look to bounce back in its final match before SEC play begins.

The Tigers have faced a challenging stretch over their last five matches, with four of those contests decided by one goal or less. LSU fell to UCF, 2-1, and FGCU, 3-2, before dropping a 1-0 decision to ASU. The Tigers then battled Arizona to a 1-1 draw before falling to Baylor, 2-0.

Miami (OH) enters its matchup with LSU riding a two-match winning streak after a challenging start to the season. The RedHawks opened the year with a 3-0 loss to Xavier before earning a 2-1 comeback victory over Morehead State. Miami then dropped back-to-back one-goal decisions to Butler, 1-0, and Middle Tennessee, 3-2, before responding with consecutive shutout wins over Youngstown State, 2-0, and Eastern Kentucky, 1-0.

Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

THE MATCHUP

Thursday’s meeting will mark the lone matchup between LSU and Miami (OH).

The Tigers enter Sunday’s matchup looking to rebound after falling to Baylor in a hard fought match, 2-0.

Miami (OH) is led by returning standouts Kayla Perfect, Katie O’Malley and goalkeeper Dominique Popa, along with a talented group of newcomers looking to make an impact. Perfect, a 2025 All-MAC Second Team selection, has already scored twice and added an assist through six matches, while O’Malley has contributed a goal and an assist. The RedHawks opened the season with a 3-0 loss at Xavier before rallying for a 2-1 victory over Morehead State, with Millie Cook scoring the equalizer and Maris Jennings netting the game-winner. After a 1-0 loss to Butler and a 3-2 setback at Middle Tennessee, Miami bounced back with consecutive shutout victories over Youngstown State, 2-0, and Eastern Kentucky, 1-0. Perfect scored twice in the win over Youngstown State, while Cook scored the lone goal against Eastern Kentucky to give the RedHawks their second straight victory.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through the first seven matches of the season, pacing the team with three goals and six points. Galligan has also recorded a team-best 17 shots, a mark that ranks sixth in the SEC through Aug. 31.

Sophomore’s Ryann Denecour and Sariyah Bailey have each recorded a team-high two assists, with Denecour adding one goal for four points on the season. Bailey has contributed two assists in just three appearances prior to leaving for a stint with the U-20 Women’s Canadian National Team.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden and Linka Ono and freshmen Mia Conard and Alexia Hansen have each found the back of the net once this season, with Fryer converting LSU’s lone penalty kick of the year.

Defensively, junior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started five of LSU’s six matches and has made nine saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Her shutout total ranks tied for eighth in the SEC in combined shutouts. Scheving has also logged 562 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored nine goals on 89 shots and has earned 38 corner kicks through six matches. The Tigers have been especially disciplined in the attacking third, recording just nine offsides this season. LSU has also scored seven of its nine goals in the second half.

LOOKING AHEAD

The LSU squad will return home to the LSU Soccer Stadium for the first two matches of SEC play against Tennessee on Friday, September 11 and South Carolina on Friday, September 18.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.