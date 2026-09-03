LSU Soccer Falls to Baylor, 2-0, on Thursday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU soccer team fell to No. 22 Baylor, 2-0, Thursday night at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers (1-5-1) battled the Bears (5-1-0) throughout the match, but Baylor found the back of the net once in each half to secure the victory. LSU held a 52 percent possession advantage and finished with 11 shots compared to nine for the Bears.

Baylor broke through in the 34th minute when Grace White scored her third goal of the season off an assist from Sydney Miller and Kate Runyon, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Tigers continued to pressure in the second half, recording five shots after the break and three shots on target overall. Baylor goalkeeper Azul Alvarez made three saves to keep LSU off the scoreboard.

The Bears added an insurance goal in the 78th minute when Theresa McCullough scored her second goal of the season. Kate Runyon and Olivia Hess were credited with assists on the goal, extending Baylor's advantage to 2-0.

Ava Galligan led LSU with four shots, including one on target, while Allie Fryer added three shots. Berglind Hlynsdottir and Jazmin Ferguson each recorded a shot on target for the Tigers.

The Tigers return to action on Sunday, September 3 facing Miami (OH) inside Bobby Kramig Field.

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