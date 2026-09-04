LSU Men Ranked No. 9 in Preseason Edition of Golfweek Coaches’ Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Golfweek released the preseason edition of the 2026-27 Bushnell/Golfweek DI Coaches’ Poll at noon on Friday, ranking the Tigers at No. 9 to kick off the new season.

This is the third top-10 ranking the Tigers have received in the preseason. Golfweek magazine ranked the Tigers No. 6 earlier on Monday, while Golf Channel had the Tigers ranked at No. 10.

The men’s team is fresh off of a 12th-place team finish at the 2026 NCAA Championships. It was the first NCAA Championship appearance under Head Coach Jake Amos just two seasons into his career with LSU.

Last year’s team returns six to go along with two new editions in freshmen John Doyle and Austin Randall.

The Bayou Bengals will begin their fall slate at Inverness Intercollegiate on Sunday, September 13, with the three-day tournament.

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