Pues Called Up to Belgian Women's Soccer National Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU soccer freshman goalkeeper Marie Pues has been called up to represent the Belgian National Team for its upcoming international matches against Italy and Portugal, the Royal Belgian Football Association announced.

The call-up marks another opportunity for Pues to represent her home country on the international stage. The Leuven, Belgium, native has been a consistent member of Belgium’s youth national team setup, representing the country from the U15 level through U19 and serving as a starting goalkeeper throughout her international career.

Pues joined the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season after arriving in Baton Rouge from RSC Anderlecht. During her time with Anderlecht, Pues helped her teams capture the Belgian Cup at the U16 and U18 levels and win the Belgian Youth League. She also was part of Anderlecht’s senior squad that finished as Belgian Cup runner-up and runner-up in the Belgian Super League, while serving as the team’s backup goalkeeper during its 2025 UEFA Europa League campaign.

In her first season at LSU, Pues has appeared in goal twice for the Tigers, helping LSU record a shutout in the team’s 5-0 victory over Northwestern State on Aug. 16.

Pues and Belgium will face Italy on October 8 and Portugal on October 12 during their upcoming international window.