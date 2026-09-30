LSU's Ryleigh Knaub, Raegan Denton Earn SEC Golf Honors

BATON ROUGE – Coming off two outstanding performances in last week’s Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Colorado, sophomore Ryleigh Knaub and freshman Raegan Denton were honored by the Southeastern Conference in their weekly golf selections.

Knaub was named Golfer of the Week and Denton earned Freshman of the Week honors.

The Debary, Florida native posted a T3 finish over the Red Sky Golf Club’s Fazio Course, posting 12-under par 204 with rounds of 70-69-65. The final round 7-under was her career low score and her third career top five finish at LSU.

Her 12-under 54-hole total is T7 for the lowest 54-hole score in LSU women’s golf history and the individual round of 7-under is T6 all-time at LSU. Knaub finished T1 in the 108-player field on par 4 holes, averaging 3.77. She posted 14 birdies over the course of the three days.

Denton, from Adelaide, Australia, moved up to 49 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings after her performance in Colorado in which she finished T5 in the Golfweek event. She posted a three-day total of 11-under par 205 on rounds of 69-67-69. She was one of four players in the field to record two eagles during the tournament.

Denton became the eighth LSU women’s golfer to post three consecutive rounds in the 60s on a par 72 course in LSU golf history.

The Tigers are back in action Oct. 12-13 at the inaugural Haskins Intercollegiate in Columbus, Georgia.