LSU Falls Short in 3-1 Decision at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The LSU volleyball team nearly rallied from a 0-2 deficit, but fell 3-1 (20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25) against Michigan on Wednesday night to conclude the 2026 Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week at the Crisler Center.

After dropping the first two sets 25-20, LSU (2-2) battled back with a 25-23 victory in the third set and used a 6-0 run in the fourth to build a 21-18 lead, putting Michigan (3-1) on the ropes late. The Wolverines responded with a 7-0 run, however, to escape the decisive fifth set.

Michigan held the slight edge in points (72.5-72), but LSU landed more kills (62-53) in the match. The biggest difference came at the net, where the Wolverines recorded 10.5 blocks, while LSU finished with five. U-M also had nine aces, two of which were the final points of the match.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led all players with 25.5 points, tallying 21 kills, a season-high three aces, three blocks, and nine digs. Outside hitter Samara Coleman followed with a season-best 12 kills. Other solid offensive performances included right side Camryn Jeffery’s eight kills and middle blocker Sanaa Donaie, who finished with a .500 hitting percentage with seven kills on 12 attacks and one error in two sets played. Donaie also had two blocks.

Setter Takyla Brown directed the offense to a .238 hitting percentage with 36 assists and added an ace and eight digs. Setter Lauren Brooker finished with 12 helpers. Libero Kiley Brooks led the defense with a season-best 17 digs, had seven assists, and had an ace.

Set 1

LSU scored the first point of the match with a combo block from middle blocker Angelina Lee and Robinson and later regained a 7-6 lead behind a 3-0 run. After the clubs exchanged points to a 9-9 score, Michigan scored six of the next eight points to take a 15-11 margin into the media timeout. The Tigers pulled back within one point at 20-19 but signaled for a timeout trailing 22-19. The Wolverines went on to take the opening set, 25-20.

Set 2

Michigan opened the second stanza with a 10-4 lead, but LSU responded thanks to a pair of kills by Coleman that sparked an overall 8-5 run. The Wolverines clung to a 15-12 lead at the media timeout. U-M scored the first three points out of the break, expanding its run to four unanswered, and its lead to 18-12 when LSU called its first timeout of the set. The pause in play did not stop the home team’s momentum immediately as Michigan’s overall 6-1 run created late separation at 20-13. LSU battled back by scoring seven of the next 11 points before Michigan ended the set with a 25-20 victory and a 2-0 match lead.

Set 3

LSU made a few adjustments in the third set, one of which was starting Donaie in the middle, who produced three quick kills on three swings. In addition to that, four kills and back-to-back aces by Robinson helped LSU take a 15-10 lead into the media timeout. The Tigers entered the red zone with a 20-16 lead off an ace by Brooks, which was LSU’s third ace of the set, forcing Michigan into a timeout. LSU needed a timeout with U-M on a 3-0 run, trimming its deficit to one at 20-19, but the Fighting Tigers responded with three consecutive points and ultimately took the third set, 25-23. LSU hit .389 in the frame, led by Robinson’s six kills and two aces. Coleman, Donaie, and right side Tireh Smith contributed three kills each.

Set 4

LSU took a quick timeout after falling behind 7-3. The Tigers stuck around and tied the set on three different occasions before the media timeout that had U-M leading, 15-13. Moments later, Michigan called a timeout with LSU threatening, but it did not stop the momentum as the Bayou Bengals rattled off a 6-0 run to take a late 21-18 lead. Michigan returned the favor, however, and scored the final seven points to win the set 25-21.

Up Next

LSU will return to the Maravich Center for a 7 p.m. CT match on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when it takes on NC State for the SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.