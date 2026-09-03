Cross Country to Open 2026 Season at Battle for New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is opening up the 2026 season in New Orleans at Lake Oaks Park tomorrow evening.

Friday, September 4 | New Orleans, La. (Lake Oaks Park)

Women's 4K | 5:15 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (W)

Men's 5K | 5:45 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (M)

Entering this meet, the LSU women are ranked No. 17 in the nation by FloTrack in their preseason rankings, a spot up from last season. Last year the Tigers made it to the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history as a team, finishing 23rd overall with 530 points. Five of the top six runners from the national meet returned for the 2026 season.

LSU’s men are entering the season with just three returners. Senior Hugh Carlson will lead the way alongside Rhen Langley.

The LSU women finished third at the meet last year with much of the top runners out. As a freshman, Micaela Villarreal led LSU with 13:40.17 in the 4k to finish third overall. The men finished in second in the 5k with Emedy Kiplimo taking fourth overall with 14:29.19.

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