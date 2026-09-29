Volleyball Takes on Vanderbilt Wednesday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center to conclude the month of September with a 6 p.m. CT matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Wednesday night tilt will air on SEC Network with Sam Gore and Emily Ehman calling the action.

LSU (6-5, 1-1 SEC) and Vanderbilt (9-2, 0-2 SEC) will meet for the second time, with the Tigers defeating the Commodores in five sets last season in Nashville, Tenn.

LSU is coming off a five-set loss at Mississippi State, marking the Tigers’ third consecutive five-set match. In the match, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson recorded her third consecutive double-double with 18 kills and 10 digs. She now has seven double-doubles this season and leads the SEC with 5.17 kills and 5.86 points per set. Overall, Robinson has 238 kills, 33 blocks and 10 aces for 269.5 total points, which ranks fourth in the nation.

Aiding LSU’s 13.13 kills per set and .231 hitting percentage this season is right side Camryn Jeffery, who averages 2.49 kills per set with 97 total kills. She has also recorded 22 blocks and one ace. Jeffery has posted double-digit kills in five of the last six matches, including a career-high 17 kills on 53 swings at Mississippi State.

Rounding out LSU’s top offensive producers is middle blocker Jessica Jones. Jones has 74 kills this season and is hitting .297 after landing 26 kills in two SEC matches, including a career-high 14 kills, hitting .480 in her last outing in Starkville, Miss.

Jones also has been a key factor for LSU at the net, tying middle blocker Sanaa Donaie with a team-high 41 blocks. Donaie ranks sixth in the SEC with 1.28 blocks per set, while the Tigers average 2.47 blocks per set as a team. Donaie has also recorded 51 kills while hitting .303 on the season.

LSU ranks third in the SEC with 13.96 digs per set, anchored by freshman libero Kiley Brooks. Brooks averages 3.70 digs per set with 170 total digs and leads the Tigers with 11 aces this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.