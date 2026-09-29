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Volleyball Takes on Vanderbilt Wednesday NightVolleyball Takes on Vanderbilt Wednesday Night

Volleyball Takes on Vanderbilt Wednesday Night

LSU will host Vanderbilt at the Maravich Center for the first time. The match will be televised on SEC Network.

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BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center to conclude the month of September with a 6 p.m. CT matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Wednesday night tilt will air on SEC Network with Sam Gore and Emily Ehman calling the action.

LSU (6-5, 1-1 SEC) and Vanderbilt (9-2, 0-2 SEC) will meet for the second time, with the Tigers defeating the Commodores in five sets last season in Nashville, Tenn.

LSU is coming off a five-set loss at Mississippi State, marking the Tigers’ third consecutive five-set match. In the match, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson recorded her third consecutive double-double with 18 kills and 10 digs. She now has seven double-doubles this season and leads the SEC with 5.17 kills and 5.86 points per set. Overall, Robinson has 238 kills, 33 blocks and 10 aces for 269.5 total points, which ranks fourth in the nation.

Aiding LSU’s 13.13 kills per set and .231 hitting percentage this season is right side Camryn Jeffery, who averages 2.49 kills per set with 97 total kills. She has also recorded 22 blocks and one ace. Jeffery has posted double-digit kills in five of the last six matches, including a career-high 17 kills on 53 swings at Mississippi State.

Rounding out LSU’s top offensive producers is middle blocker Jessica Jones. Jones has 74 kills this season and is hitting .297 after landing 26 kills in two SEC matches, including a career-high 14 kills, hitting .480 in her last outing in Starkville, Miss.

Jones also has been a key factor for LSU at the net, tying middle blocker Sanaa Donaie with a team-high 41 blocks. Donaie ranks sixth in the SEC with 1.28 blocks per set, while the Tigers average 2.47 blocks per set as a team. Donaie has also recorded 51 kills while hitting .303 on the season.

LSU ranks third in the SEC with 13.96 digs per set, anchored by freshman libero Kiley Brooks. Brooks averages 3.70 digs per set with 170 total digs and leads the Tigers with 11 aces this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt finished its non-conference schedule with a 9-0 record but has dropped a pair of four-set SEC matches to No. 3 Kentucky and Missouri.

The Commodores boast one of the strongest offensive units in the SEC, leading the league with a .315 hitting percentage. Vanderbilt also ranks among the conference’s top five in kills per set (14.47, third), assists per set (13.37, second) and aces per set (2.05, second). Defensively, the Commodores allow opponents to hit .215 while averaging 12.61 digs and 1.76 blocks per set.

Vanderbilt has three pin hitters averaging at least 3.00 kills per set, beginning with Samantha Wunsch, who averages 3.57 kills per set. Reese Animashaun follows with 3.53 kills per set while hitting .308, while Maya Witherspoon rounds out the trio with 3.00 kills per set. Witherspoon leads the Commodores and ranks fourth in the SEC with 0.47 aces per set and 18 total aces.

Middle blocker Kayla Dunlap leads the league with a .500 hitting percentage on 55 total kills and is tied with middle blocker Rachel Ogunleye for the team lead with 24 blocks.

Setter Avery Scoggins ranks second in the SEC with 11.54 assists per set and has added 20 blocks, 10 kills and nine aces. Libero Hailee Mack ranks 10th in the conference with 3.58 digs per set and has recorded 14 aces.