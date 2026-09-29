Kade Anderson Wins Multiple Honors at Minor League Baseball Awards Show

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, who made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in August, received multiple honors Monday night during the annual Minor League Baseball Awards Show.

Anderson was the winner in two categories: Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year and Minor League Debut of the Year. Anderson’s former LSU teammate, right-hander Anthony Eyanson of the Baltimore Orioles organization, was a finalist for the Minor League Debut of the Year award.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., was the No. 3 overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 MLB Draft. The left-hander was 10-1 with a 1.06 ERA in 18 starts this season for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, as he struck out 135 hitters with just 13 walks issued in 93.1 innings.

Seattle called up Anderson to its Major League roster on August 22, and he made seven starts for the Mariners, recording a 2-2 mark and a 3.79 ERA in 35.2 innings with 32 strikeouts.

Anderson, who pitched at LSU in 2024 and 2025, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 College World Series after leading LSU to its eighth national championship. He was also named the 2025 Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year.

He finished 12-1 in 2025 with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119.0 innings. He completed the year No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts and No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (13.61).

His total of 180 strikeouts in 2025 is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Paul Skenes (209 strikeouts, 2023) and Ben McDonald (202 strikeouts, 1989).

For his entire two-season career at LSU, Anderson logged a 16-3 record and a 3.38 ERA in 157.1 innings with 55 walks and 239 strikeouts.