LSU Soccer Battles Georgia to 1-1 Draw

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer (2-8-2) earned a point in SEC play Sunday night, battling Georgia (3-3-5) to a 1-1 draw at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers came out with an aggressive offensive attack in the opening half, registering 11 shots compared to just four for the Bulldogs. LSU put two of its three first-half shots on target and earned three corner kicks while keeping Georgia off the scoreboard through the opening 45 minutes.

Neither team was able to break through early in the second half, but the Tigers continued to create opportunities. LSU finished the night with 13 total shots, three of which were on frame, while Georgia recorded 14 shots and just one shot on goal.

The Tigers finally found the breakthrough in the 81st minute after a foul inside the box resulted in a penalty kick. Ava Amsden stepped to the spot and calmly converted at the 80:56 mark to put LSU ahead, 1-0. The goal marked Amsden's third of the season and her second goal in LSU's last three matches.

Georgia responded just 4:45 later, as Maddy Herniter found the back of the net in the 86th minute off an assist from Emma Pettersen to even the match at 1-1.

The Tigers had several strong individual performances throughout the night. Amsden led LSU with three shots and two shots on goal, while Sariyah Bailey also recorded three shots. Ava Galligan added two shots off the bench, while Ryann Denecour, Rakel Sigurdardottir, Allie Fryer, Senai Rogers and Brielyn Knowles each registered a shot.

Defensively, LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving played all 90 minutes and helped keep the Bulldogs off the board for the majority of the match. Georgia managed just one shot on target in the contest, while LSU's defense limited the Bulldogs to two shots in the opening 45 minutes before Georgia produced 10 in the second half.

The Tigers also held the advantage in shots during the opening half, 11-4, before Georgia flipped the margin in the second half, 10-2. LSU finished with three corner kicks to Georgia's seven, while the Bulldogs held a 53-47 advantage in possession.

The draw moves LSU to 2-8-2 overall and 0-3-1 in SEC play, while Georgia moves to 3-3-5 overall and 0-1-3 in conference action. The Tigers return to action Friday, Oct. 2, when they travel to Gainesville to face Florida.

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