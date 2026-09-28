Football Freshman Geralds Earns SEC Weekly Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds has been named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance in the 35-6 win over No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday, the league office announced.

Geralds, a true freshman from Suwanee, Ga., had five tackles and a pair of sacks as the Tiger defense limited the Aggies to 11 first downs and 197 total yards in the victory.

Geralds has started all four games on the defensive line for the Tigers and has tallied 13 tackles and 4.0 sacks for 19-yards in losses. He currently ranks fourth in the SEC in total sacks (4.0) and sacks per game (1.0).

As a unit, LSU’s defense leads the nation in sacks (19) and ranks No. 2 in rush defense (47.5 yards per game) and No. 3 in total defense (226.8).

LSU returns to action on Saturday when the 11th-ranked Tigers host McNeese at 6:45 on the SEC Network.

LSU’s 2026 SEC Player of the Week Honors

Clemson

QB Sam Leavitt - SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LT Jordan Seaton - SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Edge Jordan Ross - SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Texas A&M

DT Deuce Geralds - SEC Freshman of the Week

SEC Players of the Week - Sept. 28, 2026

OFFENSIVE

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

DEFENSIVE

Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

London Montgomery, KR/RB, Florida

OFFENSIVE LINE

Bryce Lovett, RT, Florida

DEFENSIVE LINE

Daeden Hopkins, DE, Missouri

FRESHMAN

Deuce Geralds, DT, LSU